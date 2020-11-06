It’s such a rare feat in bowling — especially in high school bowling — that players from both McMinn County and Soddy-Daisy were cheering it on.
And when Carson Gary finished his Wednesday afternoon with three straight strikes in the 10th frame, everyone watching at Spare Time Lanes in Hixson erupted with excitement.
With those strikes, the McMinn sophomore finished off a perfect game, a score of 300. That meant Gary bowled 12 strikes in a row, the odds of which are 11,501 to 1.
It was something Gary realized he had a chance to make happen at about the eighth frame, but he tried not to dwell on the possibility too much.
“I was trying not to thinking about it, because when you think about it, your nerves start shaking a lot,” Gary said. “So I was trying not to think about it.”
Sure enough, four more strikes followed, with the place getting more electric — and Gary getting “very, very nervous” — until it was his 12th time stepping to the line. And he knew right as he released the ball it was going to happen.
“Soon as the ball went off my fingers it felt good, and I realized that I have a shot of getting 300,” Gary said. “It was great. I don’t know how to describe it, but I felt great.”
Almost as nervous as Gary was McMinn’s coach, Preston Moser.
“Carson stepped up to the line in the 10th frame with confidence and threw three solid strikes to complete the perfect game,” Moser said. “Truthfully, I was very nervous. As soon as he released the ball on his final throw I yelled out, ‘Be the Ball!’ and it was.”
Gary’s 300 led a 26-1 McMinn win over Soddy-Daisy. Gary’s series ended up being 676, winning all three of his games. His other two games Wednesday were 209 and 167. Gary, who competed in last year’s TSSAA state tournament as a freshman, is averaging 212.4 through 15 games this year.
“Carson is a very humble young man, a class act, and an excellent bowler,” Moser said. “I am very proud of this accomplishment.”
Other top boys’ scores are Justin Manning with a 223 (three wins), Chris Jones 192 (two wins), Tabius Doros 169 (three wins), Levi Lankford 167 (three wins), Levi Saffles 156 (two wins) and Haydin Howe 132 (one win).
The McMinn girls’ team also beat Soddy-Daisy 19-8, getting their first win of the year. Top scores were Aaliyah Cagle with a 190 (three wins), Janae Teague 115 (two wins), Hayli Howe 116 (two wins), Dakota Ooten 108 (one win), Lexy Vincent 111 (two wins) and Brittany Coburn 93.
McMinn’s boys had also beaten Bradley Central 19-8 on Tuesday. In that win, Gary had the high series of 601, scores of 218 and 209 among that, and three game wins. Jones had a 188 and one win, and Saffles a high of 175 with two wins.
The McMinn girls had lost to Bradley 25-2 on Tuesday. Cagle had the high series of 371, high scores of 133 and 121, and one win. Dakota Ooten scored 115, Hayli Howe 110 and Janae Teague 109 (one win).
McMinn’s boys are 3-2 on the season and the girls 1-3. McMinn’s next home match is Nov. 19 at Classic Lanes against East Hamilton.
