McMinn County put all parts of the game together and rolled to another win in District 5-4A play.
The Lady Cherokees pounded 11 hits and finished off an 11-1 win in five innings over Ooltewah on Tuesday at McMinn County High School.
“We came out aggressive. We were swinging early in the count,” said Lady Tribe head coach Mark Rogers. “They were throwing strikes early in the count, and as the game progressed they stopped doing that, so we started working the counts to where we got a pitch that was to our advantage and we started driving it. We were aggressive on the bases trying to advance and make them make a play, and we were able to score some runs that way.”
An Ama Grimmett RBI single and error on Jillian Martin’s ground ball put McMinn (10-3, 4-3 District 5-4A) ahead 2-0 at the end of the first inning.
The Lady Cherokees then poured on five runs on six hits in the bottom of the third, with Martin and Lexi Cooley each singling for two runs and Emilee Patterson cracking a single for another.
Grimmett and Cami Wade singled and doubled, respectively, to set up a four-spot in the bottom of the fourth. Abbie Wiseman hit a single for two runs, and wild pitches scored the other two to leave the Lady Tribe up 11-0. Ooltewah got on the board in the top of the fifth inning but did not score enough to prevent the run rule.
Wade was efficient in the circle with nine strikeouts against three hits and three walks in her five innings of work.
“Cami Wade came in and pitched a great game, of course she pitched a great game the last couple of games,” Rogers said. “She’s been strong in the circle for us. She understands that she wants to put the ball in there, let them put it in play, trust our defense, and that’s what we did today. We gave up one run, but we were able to keep that run-rule in play, so we weren’t really concerned about that one too much.”
Grimmett finished 3-3 at the plate with an RBI. Cooley, Martin and Wiseman all tallied two RBIs each, and Wiseman and Wade hit 2-3.
The Lady Tribe is back in action 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Rhea County, seeking to avenge a district loss from earlier in the season to the Lady Eagles. McMinn comes back home Friday for a 5:30 p.m. start against Greenback in non-district play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.