The McMinn County boys' soccer game scheduled for today at home against East Hamilton has been canceled due to field conditions from Wednesday's storms. A make-up date is still to be determined.
The Cherokees' next game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at Bradley Central.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.