Tennessee Wesleyan broke open a close game to dominate Pensacola Christian 100-63 at home on Saturday.
Wesleyan struggled a bit in the first half, but came out strong in the second half for the comfortable non-conference victory. TWU head coach Ray Stone was pleased with his team’s second-half effort.
“It’s always good to get a win,” Stone said. “This will be a confidence booster for our conference games.”
The Bulldogs had trouble shaking the pesky Eagles in the first half as they would go up by seven or eight points only to see Pensacola climb back into the game. The score was tied 36-36 at the half and Stone had some stern words for his team at the break.
“But this is a veteran group and they respond well, and I appreciate that,” Stone said.
The Bulldogs started the second half with a 13-2 run with Benard Bryant hitting four buckets. Jonathan Webb and Darwin Hubbard also hit one basket each and Bryant also added a free throw.
That put TWU up 49-38 with 15:54 to play.
Wesleyan continued to add to its lead with Billy Balogun, Webb and Bryant.
At one point later in the second half Bryant hit five straight baskets, two of them three-pointers. That put Wesleyan up 78-54 with 7:47 to play.
TWU cruised from there for the 37-point victory.
Bernard finished with 33 points, two rebounds, three steals and three assists. He made four out of six three-point shot attempts.
“Benard Bryant is a special player,” Stone said. “We have other weapons, but he is somebody that can score in bunches and others feed off of him. He is a special player, on and off the court.”
The Bulldogs ended up with five double-digit scorers. Webb finished with 11 points while Balogun, Elisha Mayberry and Djimon Wilson each added 10 points. As a team, Wesleyan shot just under 56% from the field and almost 42% from beyond the arc. The Bulldogs struggled at the line, hitting only 10 out of 19 free throws, which is under 53%.
Wesleyan outrebounded Pensacola 44-30, including 14 offensive rebounds.
Defensively, the Bulldogs forced 21 turnovers while committing only 12 themselves. They also came up with four blocked shots and 12 steals.
