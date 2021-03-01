CHATTANOOGA — Kyle Cooley has made history for McMinn County wrestling. But even more than that, the junior hopes he has started a trend.
With his fifth-place finish in the 170-pound weight class of the Class AAA Wrestling State Championships, Cooley became the first male wrestler from McMinn to earn a TSSAA state medal since the 2000 season on Friday at the Chattanooga Convention Center.
And Cooley doesn’t expect it will be another 21 years before the next Cherokees wrestler repeats the feat.
“It’s a big accomplishment, and hopefully there’s many more to come through the years for the team,” Cooley said in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian.
That 2000 season was when Todd Humbert and Allen Davidson wrestled their way to spots on the state podium. Since then, Autumn Brazzell had won a state medal in girls’ wrestling last year, and this time it was Cooley’s turn to break through for the boys.
“He’s worked hard all season, as I’ve said a lot before,” said McMinn coach Matt Rabine about Cooley. “And I couldn’t ask for a better group of kids to work with. Not just kids here (at state), but their teammates as well.”
Cooley had advanced past the first round by forfeit, and only a quarterfinals match-up against Will Parcel of Page stood between him and ensuring a place on the podium. And Cooley was in full control, scoring two takedowns and four near-falls to win 15-0 in a technical fall.
“I knew if I didn’t win that one it was going to be a long road ahead of me, so I went out there and gave me my all, and I beat him pretty good,” Cooley said.
Cooley’s next match in the semifinals was against reigning and eventual repeat state champion Mason Smith of Beech, which Cooley ended up losing in an 8-0 major decision that he considered a learning experience for his goal for next year.
“I see what I’ve got to do to win next year, work hard and come back to win first,” Cooley said. “Just realizing the speed he was going.”
Cooley then lost to Clint Morrisette of Dobyns-Bennett in the consolation semifinal in a 6-0 decision, placing him in the fifth-round match against Summit’s Luke Justice.
But, despite getting a medal either way, Cooley wasn’t going to finish the tournament with another loss and pinned Justice in 1:39 to finish in fifth.
“If I had lost, I would not have liked that for my last match of the year,” Cooley said. “So winning fifth was a big accomplishment. Losing wasn’t an option there.”
Cooley’s brother, Alex, was just seconds away from joining Kyle as a medalist. Alex Cooley, wrestling at 220 pounds, had built a 5-4 lead with a reversal and a three-point near-fall on Arlington’s Isaac Jordan in the consolation quarterfinals.
But Jordan escaped for the tying point with about five seconds left in the third period, forcing a sudden-death period in which Jordan ended up pinning Cooley.
Alex Cooley had advanced past the first round via forfeit and fell into the consolation bracket after a loss via pin in the third period to Wilson Central’s Noah Todd. Cooley bounced back with a pin in 1:46 of Maryville’s Adrian Gumm to advance to within one match of a state medal.
“I’m heartbroken that it came down to the last moment with Alex, but he fought to the end, and that’s all I ask for, and that’s all he asked for,” Rabine said.
Taking two wrestlers — both brothers — to state in a year in which the state field was cut down to 16 wrestlers per weight class due to COVID-19, with one getting a long-awaited medal and another coming close to it, was quite a way for McMinn’s wrestling season to end.
“Both are fantastic wrestlers and they’re both great kids,” Rabine said of the Cooley brothers.
