CLEVELAND – There was a time Monday when Josh Loveday wondered if he was going to repeat as district medalist.
The McMinn Central senior was up by only one stroke over Sweetwater's Dalen Gibby heading into the last four holes. But Loveday sank a 30-foot on hole No. 8 for birdie, getting himself the separation he needed to clinch his second District 5-Small Class tournament medal at Chatata Valley Golf & Country Club.
"It was very relieving going into that last hole,” said Loveday, who birdied two of his last four holes. “I didn't have any pressure on that tee shot.”
Loveday finished with a 75, the first time this season he did not shoot under par. His bid to continue that streak was in immediate jeopardy with a duck hook on his opening tee shot, leading to a double bogey on his first hole.
“And so seeing that, especially off the first hole, really puts doubt in your mind, and you've got to be strong mentally to come back from that,” Loveday said.
Loveday birdied the following hole, but he still approached the turn at 3-over. The boys started the tournament with the back nine.
"I couldn't make anything. I missed so many easy four- and five-footers just to save par,” Loveday said. “It was just a struggle all day. But coming back on the front nine, I knew that the front nine is a lot easier than the back, and so I knew I'd be alright if I could shoot a couple under par and get back close to even.”
On the girls' side, a district medal three-peat was never in doubt for Kerigan Klauber. The Central junior's score of 79 was the best in the girls' field by a 20-stroke margin.
With another medal practically a foregone conclusion, Klauber was instead competing against a goal she had set for herself, which was to shoot under 80.
“I did that at City Prep the other day for the first time in a tournament, and I wanted to do that again,” Klauber said. “And I got that by one shot, so that's good.”
Klauber shot a 41 on the front nine but was only 2-over par through the back nine.
"I was nervous for the first few holes and was struggling at the beginning, but I was able to make a comeback pretty well and finish strong on the back half,” Klauber said. "I was able to put my approach shots on the green more. I was able to drive them closer to the hole for more birdie and par putts.”
Klauber's teammate Carsi Beaty was second individually with a 99, the only other girls' score below 100 on Monday. That gave Central's girls the team district championship with a 178. Abby Paul finished with a 113 as Central's third golfer.
"We'll take it. Josh has played good all year,” said Central Coach Daniel Curtis. “He struggled a little bit today, but he's played good all year and he deserves that. He's played every regular-season round under-par and comes here and shoots 75, that's really good. And my girls played good, Kerigan played good, Carsi played well, and Abby played well.”
Meigs County's girls finished as the district runners-up with a 237 team score. Macey Bunch fired a 109, good for fifth individually after a playoff, and Zoe Womac carded a 128 and Madison Bradford 148.
The Meigs boys also had a breakthrough with a third-place finish, which locked up the last team qualifying spot for the Region 3-Small Class tournament. The Tigers' team score of 362 was only eight strokes short of boys' team champion Loudon (354) and five short of runner-up Sweetwater (357).
Preston Miller led Meigs' boys with an 84, and Trey Peadon shot 90, Braden McLemore 93, Connor Mason 95 and Alex Schaumberg 98.
"I'm proud of each and every one of them,” said Meigs Coach Danny Wilson. “They deserved it, and they worked hard all year and got what they deserve.
"They played good today, and I'm looking forward to Thursday.”
A rebuilding Central's boys team was fourth with a 370, the first time in a while they fell short of region qualification as a team. Silas Ward advanced to region as an individual with a 90, along with Loveday.
"We had a couple guys for who this is their first year, and they're getting in the grind of it and didn't understand what it was,” Curtis said. “But now they do, and it's a good learning session for them, and maybe next year we'll be back at it.”
The Region 3-Small Class tournament is scheduled for Thursday at Moccasin Bend Golf Club in Chattanooga. However, with the remnants of Hurricane Sally forecast to reach Tennessee that day, the tournament may be rescheduled for Friday or Monday.
