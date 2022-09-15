McMinn County volleyball has been competitive in District 5-AAA play this season like it has rarely been in program history, only to slip away to a recent string of heartbreaking losses.
The Lady Cherokees’ latest of those came in five sets, 17-25, 25-23, 26-24, 15-25, 15-10, against visiting Rhea County on Thursday at McMinn County High School.
Thursday’s defeat was the Lady Tribe’s second straight five-set loss to a district opponent this week, following Tuesday’s setback at Ooltewah in which it had held a 2-0 set lead. It is also the third straight district setback in which McMinn (4-7, 1-7 District 5-AAA) held a set lead at one point.
In the end, too many errors at crucial moments, such as eight of them in a fifth set that had the Lady Cherokees falling behind 11-4, were too much to overcome against the Lady Eagles.
“We’ve got to sharpen our serve receive. We’ve got to get our passes up,” said Lady Tribe head coach Taylor South. “I think we did well with that tonight, but we had some errors there. And then just executing when we need to execute plays. That’s what has been going on the past few games. We’ve just got to execute. They’re putting in the work. They’re playing hard. We’ve just got to execute and make those plays when we need them.”
Even in that deciding set, McMinn had pulled within 11-8 before fading away to defeat.
“The girls played hard, and that was a tough loss for us,” South said. “But they played really hard, and I’m proud of how they played today.”
The Lady Cherokees stayed in control of the first set all the way to a 25-17 win, ended with two of Ramiyah Thompson’s team-high 10 kills. McMinn battled back from an 18-13 deficit in the second set and was ahead 23-21 after an Amelia Willis kill, but two Lady Tribe errors as well as a kill and an ace from Rhea led to a 25-23 set loss.
With sets even at 1-1, McMinn took a 14-8 lead in the third set, but the Lady Eagles flew ahead 24-20. The Lady Cherokees didn’t surrender that set easily, fighting off four set points to a 24-24 deadlock, but Rhea closed it out with the last two points and put McMinn in a 2-1 set hole.
The Lady Tribe stormed back in the fourth set, leading it by as many as 13 points to force the decider, but McMinn errors swung momentum back Rhea’s way in the final set.
Three of Thompson’s 10 kills were block-kills. Elena Kurowski landed nine kills and two aces, and Willis finished with five kills, including a block-kill, and Jessi Harris and Juliana Mason two kills each. Lexi Cooley also served two aces and Miracle Johnson one ace.
McMinn is back in action 6 p.m. Monday at county rival McMinn Central, then returns home 6 p.m. Tuesday to resume District 5-AAA play against Walker Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.