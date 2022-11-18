Tennessee Wesleyan's Jordan Wright (23) shoots against Columbia International earlier this season. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Truett-McConnell 64-60 Thursday at James L. Robb Gymnasium, with Wright scoring 13 points.
Brian Vincent | Special to The Daily Post-Athenian
The Lady Bulldogs bounced back after a tough loss, while Tennessee Wesleyan’s men continued their survival streak.
Both TWU basketball teams picked up wins in their return home Thursday to James L. Robb Gymnasium against Truett-McConnell in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play.
The Wesleyan women held off two Truett rallies from double digits down to win 64-60. The Lady Bulldogs (5-1, 3-1 AAC) led 17-9 after one quarter and by as many as 12 points in the second before carrying a 31-29 advantage into halftime. Truett briefly took the lead to begin the third quarter, but TWU proceeded to go on a 22-9 run the rest of that period and again build a 12-point lead, 53-41, entering the fourth.
Truett did not go away, getting within 57-54 with 1:17 left and within four points a couple of other times, but free throws from Jordan Wright, Anna Crowder, Jacelyn Stone and Abbey Barr helped the Lady Bulldogs stay afloat.
TWU overcame a 35.6% field goal percentage and 9-34 performance from 3-point range by making 13-17 free throws and out-rebounding Truett 35-31.
Yeika Jimenez Diaz matched her career high with 18 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs, and Wright scored 13.
Wesleyan’s men held on for a 76-74 victory, their fourth straight single-digit win to start their AAC slate. The Bulldogs (5-0, 4-0) led as many as 11 points in the first half before taking a 38-34 lead into the break. The game was tied six times in the first eight minutes of the second half, with Truett briefly taking a 53-51 lead. But an 11-0 TWU run with Jonathan Webb layup, two straight Ray Tyler 3-pointers and another Elisha Mayberry three put the Bulldogs back in front for good at 62-53 with 10:16 left.
Truett stuck around, getting within one point twice in the last five minutes, but each time the Bulldogs had an answer to hold on.
The Bulldogs shot 55.8% from the floor, including 7-19 from three. However, TWU committed 15 turnovers that led to 21 Truett points.
Mayberry led five double-digit scorers for the Bulldogs with 15 points. Tyler and Darius Rozier each scored 14, the latter also pulling 10 rebounds for the double-double. Jonathan Webb scored 11 points and dished five assists, and Kobe Price netted 10 points.
Both TWU basketball teams are back in action Tuesday at Milligan in conference play.
