DECATUR – Meigs County High School archery has new targets to take aim at – literally.
The high school program recently bought a set of 3D targets it can call its own, after having been using the middle school’s targets for the past few years.
The cost of the new equipment is roughly $3,000, according to Meigs archery coach Anthony Smith. In addition to buying its own set, along with new bases for those targets, the high school program also bought new inserts – the parts of the targets that are actually shot – for the middle school targets.
“The middle school had been letting us use those targets there for at least seven years now,” said Smith in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “So we’ve been going to the middle school to practice and shoot on those targets, and now we have replaced some of their targets and have replaced the core part of it, the target area with new faces and stuff, and we bought our own set.”
Some of the funds for Meigs’ purchase came from the archery tournaments it has hosted recently. Meigs has hosted bullseye tournaments for the past two years, and it also held its first-ever 3D tournament March 25.
“It’s a success story of community involvement and funding with the different tournaments that we hosted this year,” Smith said.
The Meigs archery program also received a Volunteer Energy Cooperative (VEC) Customers Share Grant that also went toward the purchase of the new targets.
“I want to say a big thank you to all the people who helped out with those tournaments and also the VEC grant,” Smith said. “I do want to give the VEC a huge shoutout.”
The purchase of the new 3D targets came at just the right time for the high school archery team, as well. Meigs is competing in the national tournament May 12 in Louisville, Kentucky, in 3D shooting.
In 3D archery competition, the targets are life-sized 3D models of animals, as opposed to the bullseye competition where competitors shoot at a circular target.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.