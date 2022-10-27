CLEVELAND – With all but one of their top 10 players from last year back, McMinn County’s boys are coming into the basketball season facing high expectations internally and externally.
The external part of those expectations was reflected in the coaches’ and media preseason polls for District 5-4A during the district media day Wednesday at Cleveland Country Club, with the coaches voting the Cherokees in a tie with Cleveland for first place and the media voting them second place.
McMinn graduated only one starter from last year, District 5-4A Most Valuable Player Ty Runyan, who is now at Tennessee Wesleyan. Returning from last year’s squad, which finished the regular season first place in the district and reached the Region 3-4A semifinals, are four seniors, including sharpshooter Tucker Monroe, point guard Davion Evans, starting wing Caden Hester and post Hayden Smith, and behind them several sophomores who showed promise as freshmen last season.
”We got a bunch of guys back, we had a great summer, our kids, everybody is bought in,” said Cherokees head coach Randy Casey, beginning his second season at the helm. “And I told somebody the other day, everybody understands exactly what is expected, exactly what their roles are. And we’re going to plug guys in where they can help us best, and all I did all summer was be a cheerleader because I was really pleased with where we were, with our effort.
“And obviously, with that being said, we still got a lot of work to do, and our kids have really worked hard to get ready. And they’re excited. We want our football guys to go a long way, but those guys are excited about basketball, too, so we’re looking forward to a great fall and a great winter.”
McMinn’s girls, meanwhile, were voted third in the media poll and fourth in the coaches’ poll. The Lady Cherokees return two starters from last year’s team that made a surprise run to the Class 4A sectional round.
“That’s the way it goes. I think last year we were about the same,” said Lady Tribe head coach David Tucker. “You don’t want it all handed to you, and we’re ready to circle the wagons. So we’ll be ready to go, and I’m just looking forward to it. The way my girls have been working at, and I think they think they can win, and I think they can win, and that’s what it’s all about. And I know one thing, we can shoot it, so there we go.”
Peytyn Oliver, the reigning district MVP and a Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) All-State honoree, is back for her senior season at point guard after averaging roughly 25 points per game last year. Aubrey Gonzalez, a junior, is the other returning starter after a sophomore year of around 13 points per game.
The Lady Cherokees are looking to replace three graduated seniors from last year’s run, Addie Smith, Allison Hansford and Konstantina Papaioannou, all of whom were especially key on defense. Potential players Tucker mentioned could emerge this season include Jaz Moses, Brooklyn Stinnett and Lexi Lawson, who is coming out for basketball the first time in high school as a junior.
In the boys’ coaches’ poll, Cleveland and McMinn each received three first-place votes to tie for first, and Bradley Central received the other first-place vote and was third overall. Walker Valley was fourth, Howard fifth, Rhea County sixth and Ooltewah seventh.
In the boys’ media poll, Cleveland was first with three first-place votes. McMinn was second with two first-place votes, and Howard was tied for third, also with two first-place votes. Walker Valley was the other team tied for third in the media poll, followed by Bradley in fifth, Ooltewah sixth and Rhea seventh.
In the girls’ coaches’ poll, 12-time defending district champion Bradley was first with six first-place votes. Cleveland was second with the other first-place vote, followed by Walker Valley in third, McMinn fourth, Rhea fifth, Ooltewah sixth and Howard seventh.
In the girls’ media poll, Bradley was a unanimous first place, followed by Cleveland second, McMinn third, Walker Valley and Ooltewah in a tie for fourth, Rhea sixth and Howard seventh.
Both McMinn basketball teams begin their season on the road Nov. 15 at Boyd-Buchanan. Their first home games are Nov. 17 against Farragut.
