BENTON – The Lady Tigers used a six-run fourth inning to punch out Polk County 9-1 on Monday.
Meigs earned the District 5-AA victory scoring all their runs in two innings with three in the third and six in the fourth.
Anna Crowder, who is hitting .448 through the first nine games, had two more hits against the Wildkittens, both of them doubles. She went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and scored a run.
Picking up one RBI each were Ella Scott, Kennedy Majors, Lainey Fitzgerald and Sierra Howard.
Along with Crowder’s pair of doubles, Fitzgerald and Howard each had one double.
Carlee McLemore earned the win in the circle. She pitched all seven innings and gave up just one run on five hits. She struck out 10 and walked three.
The Lady Tigers (6-4, 3-0 in 5-AA) will travel to Sweetwater today at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.