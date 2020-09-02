ENGLEWOOD — After an 0-2 start in which it still hasn’t scored any points, McMinn Central is drilling the basics as it prepares to begin Region 3-3A play.
Those basics are what Coach Derrick Davis has boiled down the Chargers’ offensive struggles to. Central’s attack managed only 106 yards at McMinn County and 113 at Tellico Plains, both of them shutout losses, and the Chargers will want to improve those numbers greatly when they kick off 7:30 p.m. Friday at Sweetwater.
“The fundamentals, that’s what’s hindering us as far as being able to get some things done,” Davis said. “And blocking and tackling, it starts with that. And penalties and turnovers, obviously, have been big. But we’re going to have to collectively play harder than we’ve been playing.”
The Wildcats (1-1) lost their season-opener 27-7 to Meigs County, the Associated Press No. 2-ranked team in Class 2A, but bounced back the following week with a dominant 34-13 win at Rockwood.
“It’s one of the better Sweetwater teams I’ve seen in a long, long time,” Davis said.
Davis said the Wildcats’ offense begins with their quarterback, Austin Long, who was an efficient 11-16 passing for 152 yards at Rockwood.
Bryce Johnson was also effective running the ball against Rockwood with 135 yards on 17 carries. Ryan Littleton was their leading receiver with four catches for 72 yards, with a total of five Sweetwater receivers catching at least one pass.
“He (Long) is one of the best quarterbacks we’ve faced in a while, throwing and being able to run,” Davis said. “So it starts with him, but their whole offense is pretty explosive. But they do have the ability to pound the ball if need be.”
Davis described the Wildcats’ defense as “very sound” and “tough.”
“They’ve got a linebacker who’s awfully good,” Davis said. “They hustle to the ball and they play very hard.”
And that’s bad news for a Charger offense that has had its share of mistakes in the opponent’s red zone, with penalties and negative-yard plays stalling potential scoring drives against both McMinn and Tellico.
“For whatever reason, it seems at inopportune times we haven’t gotten things going near the goal line,” Davis said.
If Central has anything to hang its hat on so far this season, it’s been defense. Defense was part of the reason the Chargers were down only 7-0 to McMinn County — the No. 4 team in Class 6A this week — entering the fourth quarter, and they also held Tellico Plains to 118 offensive yards.
“Defensively, we’ve played pretty well,” Davis said. “We’ve been pretty basic. I think trying not to do a whole lot of different stuff has helped us just lined up in our base things and try to get better at it, that’s been the key.”
If Central can turn its fortunes around Friday at Sweetwater, it would have a leg up in the race to make the playoffs — important with games against state-ranked region foes Red Bank and Loudon looming ahead.
“You’re not necessarily not going to the playoffs if you don’t win this one, but it puts yourself in a bind,” Davis said. “The loser of this game has a lot of ground to make up.”
An announcement on ticket sales for the game will be published on McMinn Central High School’s social media accounts either today or Thursday.
