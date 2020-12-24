CHATSWORTH, Ga. - The Lady Cherokees did everything except hit the final shot in a 74-72 loss in the championship game of the Mistletoe Madness Tournament on Wednesday.
McMinn battled hard against Jefferson High School and had the lead midway through the final quarter before turnovers allowed Jefferson to go ahead. A last-second shot hit the rim, but bounced out.
The game went back and forth the entire four quarters,
“It was one of those games that’s fun to watch, unfortunately someone had to lose,” McMinn County Coach Tim McPhail said. “We came on the short end of the stick tonight, but I’m proud of them.”
The Lady Cherokees (5-7) are scheduled to travel to McMinn Central on Jan. 5.
Jefferson 74, McMinn 22
The game was close throughout with McMinn winning the first quarter 17-16 and Jefferson taking the second quarter 22-19 to lead Jefferson 38-36 at the break.
Jada Mack scored 14 first-half points and Peytyn Oliver also had 14 points, including four three-pointers, for the Lady Cherokees.
Brooklyn Stinnett led the Lady Cherokees in the third quarter, scoring 14 points in the period and hitting five three-pointers. McMinn won the third quarter 23-19 and led 59-57 heading to the fourth.
McMinn had a seven-point advantage about midway through the fourth before the momentum turned against the Lady Cherokees.
“We had really taken care of the ball all game, but then we had a string of turnovers, like two or three in a row,” McPhail said.
Those turnovers helped Jefferson regain the lead. The game went back and forth for the last last two minutes of the contest, but McMinn never led in the final couple of minutes.
McMinn trailed 74-72 with Jefferson at the free throw line with 12 seconds left. Jefferson, however, missed the front end of a one-and-one. McMinn got the rebound and pushed the ball up the court quickly, finding an open shooter. The shot hit off the front of the rim, however, giving Jefferson the win.
McPhail, while never enjoying a loss, was very pleased with both his team’s effort and execution.
“We probably put together our best four quarters of basketball,” McPhail said. “I’m really proud of them. That was a quality team and we hung in there and played really well.”
Mack and Stinnett led the Lady Cherokees with 22 points each and Oliver added 17 points. Stinnett hit six three-pointers and Oliver made five.
“Those are our three leading scorers, but when you get production like that out of all three of them it gives you a chance,” McPhail said.
