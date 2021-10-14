The McMinn Crickets and Hoppers split a pair of games against visiting Lenoir City on Saturday in Sequoyah Conference youth football action.
The McMinn Hoppers continued a very successful season with a shutout win over the Panthers, but the Crickets had a tough day with a shutout loss.
No other statistics or game reports were turned in. Coaches or team representatives are encouraged to turn in their information. Even in losses, stats or reports are welcomed, even if only defensive stats. Information may be sent to scott.power@dailypostathen.com
McMinn will visit Dayton this coming Saturday while the Chargers will travel to Meigs.
Results from this past Saturday games are as follows.
McMinn vs. Lenoir City
Leading the offense was Chance West with 47 yards. Keysan Wilkerson had 11 yards. Landon Lethcoe had seven yards. Neyland Roberts and Zayne McGrail rounded out the offense, each with one yard.
Leading the defense with five tackles and one forced fumble was Koen Jacoway. Lethcoe had three tackles. West and Trystan Spaugh each had two tackles, Lucas Faison followed with one tackle and McGrail rounded out the defense with a fumble recovery.
Other contributors to Saturday’s game were Ben Bradford, Easton Shelton, Jesse Roberts, Wyatt Collins, Nicholas Collins, Lamarqus Colvin, Jaeceion Spann, Laz Lethcoe, Titus Kimpson, Nolan Shaver, Gannon Lankford, Jace Hawkins and Alex Sledge.
The Cherokees will travel to Dayton to take on the Little Eagles this Saturday in the last game of the regular season.
The Cherokee defense wasn’t to be messed with as they would cause two fumbles and recover both, as well as posting the sixth shutout of the year. Maddox Melton was atop the stat sheet with six tackles, three assists, one forced fumble and one sack.
Both corners were a huge part of the defense’s success. Morgan Bartel finished with four tackles and one forced fumble. Mason Greene finished with three tackles and one assist.
Santiago Hurst was active defensively with three tackles. Noah Dake and Colton Shumate recorded two tackles each. Waylon Collins recovered one fumble and had two assists. Clayton Tilley put a tackle, an assist and a fumble recovery on the books.
Offensively the Tribe welcomed back DJ Stoudemire after an injury in the jamboree was thought to keep him out for the season. Stoudemire finished with one catch for short yardage and three carries for 42 yards rushing and one touchdown. Neyland Patterson took on the quarterbacking duties Saturday and completed six passes for 74 yards and carried twice for 22 yards. Santiago Hurst was the team’s leading receiver, catching three passes for 71 yards while adding in 50 yards rushing on four carries and two touchdowns.
The regular season finale has big seeding importance. The Hoppers need a win to secure the two seed in the Sequoyah Conference league championship and a first round bye.
They travel to Dayton to take on the Little Eagles (7-2), who are hoping to spoil the plans and get in on a three way tie with Loudon and McMinn for second place.
