Head coach Chris Shepherd wanted to see McMinn Central swing the bats, and it certainly did a lot of that Wednesday.
The Chargers pounded out 16 hits as part of a 30-3 five-inning victory over Tyner Academy at Bicentennial Park, claiming their first win of the season after losses Monday and Tuesday.
“A win's a win, right? It doesn't matter how it happens or who it's against,” Shepherd said. “It's a high school game, and these guys get a W, and I'll take it.”
Central (1-2) actually trailed 3-2 midway through the second inning, with three errors, two walks and a balk helping Tyner score its runs in the top of the second.
But the Chargers then scored 18 of their runs and knocked 13 of their hits in the bottom of the second, during which it went two entire cycles plus five batters through their entire order.
The Chargers led 20-3 after the second inning was done. They plated 10 more runs in the fourth despite sending nearly all pinch hitters to the plate that inning, with four of those runs coming on bases-loaded walks and another four of them on Tyner errors.
“Hitting-wise, I've been saying it for the last couple of games, swing the bats and put the bat on the ball,” Shepherd said. “They did tonight, they made things happen. A couple of these guys early on had a couple of gap shots there.”
Central is back in action 2 p.m. Saturday at Lenoir City, now coming off a win. The Chargers then begin District 3-2A play 6 p.m. Monday at home against Meigs County.
“A lot of good things, a lot of good swings, hopefully it gives us a little more confidence coming into Saturday,” Shepherd said. “But hopefully we come up there and we're ready to swing the bats and be aggressive, and we're playing defense and making the routine play, throwing strikes, and we'll be fine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.