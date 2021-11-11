A young Tennessee Wesleyan women’s team showed flashes of brilliance early and toughness late.
The Lady Bulldogs survived a second-half comeback attempt from Montreat and won their first home game of the season, 78-72, to begin Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play Tuesday at James L. Robb Gymnasium.
“When you’re starting three freshmen, a junior and a senior, and your first three kids off the bench are freshmen, you’re going to have some growing pains, and we’ll hopefully be better Thursday because of it,” said Lady Bulldogs coach Jeff Rice.
Montreat had knotted the game at 66-66 with 3:41 left, but Cambree Mayo, classified as a freshman due to last year’s COVID-19 season, answered with a layup and a 3-pointer to put the Lady Bulldogs (2-1, 1-0 AAC) back ahead for good. Madison McClurg, a junior, hit a jumper with 1:41 remaining to answer a Montreat layup and put TWU back ahead by five points, and senior Jordan Wright, a McMinn Central graduate, made four out of her last six free throw attempts to seal the victory.
TWU led by as many as 14 points in the first half and took a 44-31 lead into the break. But Montreat hit four straight threes as part of a 17-5 run that had the Lady Bulldogs holding on for dear life the rest of the way.
Wesleyan led 58-54 after three quarters, but even 3-pointers from Wright and Jacelyn Stone, true freshman from Meigs County, could not keep Montreat from evening the score before the Lady Bulldogs had one more answer left.
TWU shot 56.3% on field goals for the game to Montreat’s 40.3%, but Montreat ran up a 39-27 rebounding margin, including 19 offensive boards that led to 13 second-chance points helped slice into the Lady Bulldogs’ lead.
“They’re big, strong, physical, and everybody is going to be bigger and stronger and more physical than us,” Rice said. “So some nights we’re going to give up 19 offensive rebounds. But it can’t be because we didn’t box out, and there were several opportunities we had to box out and get it, and we just didn’t get it.”
Mayo led five Lady Bulldogs in double digits with 16 points, including 4-5 on threes. McClurg added 14 points, Stone had 13 points and dished eight assists, Wright finished with 12 points and a team-high seven rebounds, and Anna Crowder, also a true freshman from Meigs, chipped in 10 points and pulled five rebounds.
The women’s team is back in action Thursday at Columbia College, then continues its conference road trip Friday at St. Andrews.
MEN’S GAME – TWU 98, MONTREAT 96 (OT): The Bulldogs were seemingly in control with just over three minutes left in regulation when some self-inflicted adversity got in the way.
TWU was ahead 76-70, but a personal foul followed by a technical foul gave Montreat four free throws, with the Cavaliers making three of them. That sparked an 11-0 run that put Montreat ahead 81-76 with 1:05 remaining.
But Jonathan Webb answered with a 3-pointer, and a Bryant Bernard layup tied it back up at 81-81 in a matter of 29 seconds. Ty Patterson answered another Montreat go-ahead bucket with his layup at six seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime tied 83-83.
Montreat led 85-83 early in the extra period, but Bernard put Wesleyan (5-1, 2-0) ahead for good with a three-point play, Lorenzo gatling complete his own and-one off a jumper to stretch to a four-point lead, and the Bulldogs held on to win their second consecutive overtime game at home.
“We’re very fortunate to win this game,” said Bulldogs coach Ray Stone. “It’s a tough ball club, and they’ve got one of the best players in the league in Noah Dunn who had 33 points tonight. So we knew it was going to be a challenge stopping him. But it’s like I told the guys, we made a lot of mental mistakes on the court. As long as we learn from it, somehow, someway we found out a way to win a basketball game, and that’s all that matters.”
TWU had led by as many as 16 points in the first half, but Montreat whittled the Bulldogs’ advantage to 37-35 at halftime, then surged ahead of the Bulldogs to a 58-48 lead with 13:05 left in regulation. But TWU battled back to a 63-62 lead with 9:32 remaining, and the lead changed hands four more times over the next three minutes.
Bernard led five double-digit TWU scorers with 21 points. Webb scored 19, including shooting 4-7 from three, Patterson scored 13 points and dished five assists, Darius Rozier notched a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds off the bench, and Gatling scored 12 points.
The Bulldogs play their next game Friday at league opponent St. Andrews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.