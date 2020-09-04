CLEVELAND — Coach Jordan Jacob has been emphasizing one message lately: McMinn County can’t rely on just one player to score all its goals.
The Lady Cherokees seemed to hear it loud and clear Thursday, with five different players sending balls into the net on the way to a 9-0 mercy-rule victory at Bradley Central. The Lady Tribe led 5-0 at halftime, scoring all of its first-half goals in the game’s first 12 minutes.
Sydnee Duncan led McMinn (3-1, 2-0 District 5-AAA) with three goals, Allison Hansford and Kylee Hockman each knocked in a pair, and Jalen Rymer and Addie Smith also tacked on a goal each. Hockman ended the match with 27:30 remaining on a 25-yard shot that bounced off the inside of the frame and through.
Four of the Lady Cherokees’ goals came after corner kicks, and they kicked eight of those for the game, while the Bearettes (0-2) didn’t kick any.
“I thought the girls today did a great job of sharing the ball, and that’s something that I want to continue to stress to them going forward,” Jacob said.
Duncan got the scoring started in the match’s second minute, the Carson-Newman commit arcing a 15-yarder over the goalkeeper’s outstretched fingers. Two minutes later, Hockman cleaned up in the box after a corner kick for McMinn’s second goal.
Hansford, who was coming off a five-goal performance Tuesday again Cleveland, got her first of Thursday evening in the sixth minute, taking control of a Smith corner kick, weaving past a couple of defenders and slotting the ball past the keeper. Another two minutes later, the senior Rymer drew a foul in Bradley’s box on a breakaway and sent the resulting penalty kick through for a 4-0 lead not even 10 minutes in.
Duncan’s second goal, a one-touch finish off Smith’s third corner kick, made the score 5-0 in the 12th minute, after which McMinn substituted heavily for the rest of the first half.
Jacob said the Lady Cherokees worked on attacking from the wings more often that they did in their first three games of the season.
“In practice yesterday, we focused on not having to play straight down the middle every single time,” Jacob said. “Look to utilize the wings a little bit more, and I thought we did that and we were able to get down toward the end line and get some balls across the box.”
That was especially important Thursday, with Bradley’s soccer field being particularly narrow.
“If we continue to play down the middle of the field, the field’s gotten even smaller, so we have to use as much width as we can,” Jacob said.
Duncan completed her hat trick in the third minute of the second half, the senior captain heading a well-placed cross from Smith into the goal.
The Lady Tribe’s final three goals came within four minutes of each other, with Hansford making it a brace in the second half’s ninth minute by cleaning up in the box after a corner kick, then Smith breaking away down the left wing into the box to finish off her first goal of the season just a minute later.
Hockman’s game-ender came three minutes later, making it a brace for the sophomore, as well.
McMinn finished with a shot advantage of 26-3 overall and 18-1 on goal. Bradley’s one shot on goal was an easy save for backup keeper Lilly Fillyaw.
“A great job to our back line as well,” Jacob said. “They weren’t too busy, but any we got under pressure they took care of what they needed to.”
The Lady Cherokees’ game at Ooltewah, originally scheduled for Tuesday, has been moved to Sept. 26.
McMinn is back in action in the Cleveland Classic starting 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at the Greater Cleveland Soccer Complex against the hosting Lady Raiders.
The Lady Tribe continues the Cleveland Classic 5:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, against Signal Mountain, the two-time defending Class A state champions, then concludes the tournament 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, against Maryville, a Class AAA state semifinalist last season.
