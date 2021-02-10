Sydnee Duncan and Grace McDonald have been instrumental to the Lady Cherokees’ success the last four years. Now both McMinn County seniors are set to join accomplished college women’s soccer programs and help write the latest chapters there.
Duncan and McDonald put their commitments in ink on National Signing Day the first Wednesday of February, with McDonald signing with Maryville College and Duncan with Carson-Newman University.
McDonald is following in the footsteps of her brother, Trevor, who recently graduated from MC, and that family connection made her choice an easy one over her other options, which included Berry College, Carson-Newman, Centre College and Roanoke College.
“With my brother having gone to Maryville and his experience learning from that is what made me want to go to Maryville the most,” said McDonald, who intends to major in biology. “And there’s really just such a different and special experience there that I wanted to be a part of since I’ve seen him there.
“I’m really excited, it’s definitely a special thing, and it’ll be really cool to get to compare experiences and have that to share in the future.”
For Duncan, who had been verbally committed to Carson-Newman since February of last year, her signing was the culmination of a process that began when she went to C-N for her first identification camp. Duncan had attended other ID camps after, including at Tennessee Wesleyan and Lee University, but C-N continued to be the option that stood out most.
“I was in awe of the whole process and everything, and I kind of knew honestly from my first visit, the first time I ever went there, that I wanted to go there,” said Duncan, who plans to major in exercise science and aim for a master’s degree in occupational therapy.
“I liked those schools, but it was something whenever I went to Carson-Newman, I just really, really liked it. And the coach (Simon Duffy) started showing interest back, and then I went to another ID camp, and he came to some of my games, and it all fell into place.”
McDonald is joining a program at Maryville whose most recent season ended with a 15-4 record, a USA South Athletic Conference tournament championship and an NCAA Division III tournament appearance. The Scots have won at least 10 matches for all but three years of head coach Pepe Fernandez’s 29-season tenure.
During her time as a Lady Cherokee, McDonald shifted between midfield and forward, and she anticipates playing as a midfielder at MC. But staying in a position she’s used to playing doesn’t mean she isn’t expecting a learning curve at the college level.
“Definitely a lot of conditioning and just focusing personally and getting ready for everything that’s going to happen the next four years,” McDonald said.
Duncan, meanwhile, is headed to a program that has experienced a high degree of success the last few years at the NCAA Division II level. Carson-Newman reached the Division II national championship game in 2017, going 21-1-1 during that season, and made the NCAA tournament again in 2018.
Going to the national title game is something Duncan would like to experience as a player with the Eagles.
“I remember watching them in the national championship game and just thinking how awesome that would be, so I just really hope that opportunity is given to me, too,” Duncan said.
That 2017 season was Duffy’s first as the head coach at C-N, and Duncan likes where the program continues to be headed under his direction.
“I saw what he did with their program,” Duncan said. “They made it to the national championship a few years back, which is super-crazy to me. And then going in there and meeting with the team, they were all just so welcoming, and I just loved the family atmosphere.”
At such an accomplished program, Duncan realizes it will be a challenge to battle for time on the pitch, considering C-N is a program that recruits internationally. But she said the challenge will “be worth it.”
“Going into a high-level team, you really can’t expect too much, but you’ve just got to work hard and hope for the best and hope that you’ll get some playing time your freshman year and work as hard as you can to get it,” Duncan said.
Duncan was a mainstay in the Lady Cherokees’ midfield for four years, earning an All-State distinction from the Tennessee High School Soccer Coaches Association this past season after her 18 goals and eight assists were second on the team in each category.
But as much success as she has had in high school, Duncan knows she’ll have to step it up when she gets to Jefferson City. It’s no surprise that Duncan applies a coach’s mentality to herself, as her stepfather is current Tennessee Wesleyan women’s basketball coach Jeff Rice.
“Obviously the speed of play is just so much different in college than in high school or even club,” Duncan said. “At club, I’m like, oh, the speed of play is so fast, but I know when I get to college it’s going to be even faster. And then being more physical and getting stronger, because I know all those girls are really strong, so I’ll definitely have to get on that.”
Duncan and McDonald, along with the rest of the seniors, leave quite a legacy. They entered McMinn as the freshman class after the 2016 Lady Cherokees had advanced to the program’s first-ever TSSAA state tournament, and they will exit McMinn having led the Lady Tribe to its second state tourney appearance in 2020 as seniors.
“We were so excited about that, and it’s been our goal for the last four years, and getting to do that senior year is something special,” McDonald said. “And there’s not a group that I would want to do it with more.”
“That was really awesome, and it was really the cherry on top to end my senior year like that,” Duncan added. “And I couldn’t ask for a better team to help me do it.”
Along the way to the 2020 state tournament berth, Duncan and McDonald were part of a senior class that has won the last three District 5-AAA championships and the last two Region 3-AAA titles. From their sophomore year on, McMinn has not lost a single match to a district opponent.
And coach Jordan Jacob, who has guided the Lady Cherokees the last three years, made it clear Duncan and McDonald were both vital parts of that success.
“Their roles on the team as far as leading, even from their younger years here, leading and being an essential part of the team and keeping the cohesion together among people and just their personalities,” Jacob said. “They enjoyed being at practice, they wanted to be there and wanted to work hard, and that was reciprocated through the whole team and allowed us to have success.”
The two signees will leave openings that Jacob looks to fill this offseason, but he believes the example they set for the returning Lady Cherokees will make that task a little easier.
“Both seniors who have been starting for me the past three years, so obviously filling those positions will be big shoes to fill,” Jacob said. “But I think they have impacted younger players in a way that I think they’ll be able to step up.”
