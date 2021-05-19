KINGSPORT — No. 1 Tennessee Wesleyan is now in a battle to stay alive for the rest of the NAIA Opening Round.
Indiana University-Southeast’s Marco Romero pounded a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning on Tuesday, dealing the top-seeded Bulldogs a 4-3 loss in the second-round game of the Kingsport Bracket at Hunter Wright Stadium.
The defeat sent TWU (52-5) into the losers’ bracket, now with no margin for error if it seeks to finish the week with another trip to the Avista NAIA World Series and defend its national championship.
Wesleyan has some experience in this position, as it had also lost its second game of the Opening Round bracket in 2019 before bouncing back, reaching the World Series and winning the program’s second NAIA title.
“I don’t think our backs are up against the wall,” said TWU coach Billy Berry. “It’s just that we lost today and now we have to regroup and find a way to win two games tomorrow and get to the win-in game on Thursday. I don’t know when you’re 52-5 you can consider your backs up against the wall. It was a good baseball game, and they came out on top. We’ll just regroup and we’ll come back out tomorrow.”
Irving Martin took the loss pitching the ninth inning. Starter Kobe Foster recorded 11 strikeouts through eighth innings, surrendering six hits, no walks and two earned runs.
IU-Southeast plated the first run in the bottom of the first inning. Bryce Giles put TWU ahead in the top of the third with a two-run homer, but the Bulldogs’ second-seeded opponent evened the score back up 2-2 in the fourth.
Gary Mattis’ solo shot again put Wesleyan up in the sixth, 3-2, but again IU-Southeast answered with a tying run in the seventh.
TWU placed runners at the corners with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, but a strikeout kept the game tied at 3-3, setting the stage for Romero’s walk-off with one out in the bottom to upset the Bulldogs.
“I felt like they pitched it well and we pitched it well,” Berry said. “I just don’t think that anybody could grab any distance away from one another, and so it was a close game. A lot of times when it’s a close game, what it comes down to is the team who has the last at-bat. We had a chance to score in the top of the ninth, and we didn’t push anything across with first and third with two outs. We were able to strike the lead-off guy out, but they had the last swing at it and they made the most of it.”
Wesleyan now plays an elimination game 11 a.m. today against Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio), a rematch of the Bulldogs’ first game of the Opening Round. If the Bulldogs win that game, they will face IU-Southeast again at 2:30 p.m. TWU must then beat IU-Southeast today to force a deciding game against them 11 a.m. Thursday for the World Series berth.
And just as the fifth seed from Mount Vernon Nazarene had narrowed the TWU lead to 5-2 after the top of the fifth, Wesleyan answered with three runs in the bottom of that inning and cruised to the second round, scoring two more each in the seventh and eighth innings.
Robert Gonzalez picked up the win after a six-inning start. Mattis also homered in Monday’s first-round game. Mount Vernon Nazarene actually narrowly out-hit the Bulldogs 13-12.
