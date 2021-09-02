Sam Roberts, head coach of the cross country and track and field programs, announced his retirement from Tennessee Wesleyan on Wednesday. Roberts has been a part of the program since 2014 and has been in coaching for over 30 years.
"It has been the joy of my professional life to work with athletes from the 1980s to the 2020s. Tennessee Wesleyan has been great to me while I was an assistant coach and as head coach," Roberts said. "I am thankful to President Dr. Harley Knowles and Director of Athletics Donny Mayfield for the opportunity to finish my career as a college coach."
Roberts came to Tennessee Wesleyan as an assistant coach for both programs beginning with the 2014-15 season. Prior to joining the Bulldogs coaching staff, Roberts coached on the high school level for 29 years, coaching at Knoxville West High School for 21 years and Oak Ridge High School for eight years. The Knoxville native coached Tennessee State Champion Cross Country Teams in 1994 (boys) and 1998 (girls). Roberts also coached a championship team in girls track in 2006 and was an assistant coach for the state-winning cross country teams at Oak Ridge in 2007 (boys and girls), and both the 2009 and 2010 girls teams.
Along with the team championships, Roberts coached 45 individual state champions in sprints, jumps, hurdles, relays, and distance/cross country at Knoxville West and Oak Ridge. Roberts is a multiple-time winner of State, Knoxville Metro, and Knoxville Interscholastic League Coach of the Year awards. Roberts is a former president for the State and Knoxville areas Cross Country Coaches Associations.
Roberts continued his championship pedigree when he joined the TWU coaching staff. As a member of the Bulldogs coaching staff, Roberts was also a part of two cross country teams (2014 men's and women's) who qualified for the NAIA National Championship Meet. As an assistant track and field coach, Roberts coached the 2015 NAIA Men's Indoor Track and Field 60m National Champion (Avery Hubbard). Roberts took over as head coach of the cross country/track and field programs in August of 2017 and coached the men's 4x100m Relay team in 2019 to an NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championship.
During his tenure, Roberts saw a number of school records broken several times in multiple sprinting and field events on the track and field teams. The United States Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) named Roberts the South Regional Assistant Coach of the Year five times and named him the South Regional Coach of the Year in 2018. Roberts coached 62 NAIA All-Americans in sprint/hurdle events while at Tennessee Wesleyan.
"I am deeply grateful for the commitment, leadership, and mentorship Sam brought to our cross country and track and field programs through his years of service from assistant coach to head coach. Sam has not only been an advocate for the student-athletes in his program but for the athletic department as a whole," said Director of Athletics Donny Mayfield. "His presence around campus will be missed but I am excited for him to be able to spend more time with his wife Tammy, children Haley and Haden, and his grandson Copeland."
