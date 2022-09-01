McMinn County’s lengthy district winning streak looked in serious jeopardy, as Rhea County was riding all the momentum after equalizing the score 10 minutes into the second half.
But the Lady Cherokees responded to that adversity like the program that has now won 29 straight games against District 5-AAA opponents, hitting back with three straight goals on the way to a 5-3 victory over the Lady Golden Eagles on Thursday at the McMinn County Soccer Complex.
“They responded exactly the way we wanted them to,” said Lady Tribe head coach Arielle Halsall. “They played and they fought for that goal. They didn’t let their heads hang after we got scored on, and it carried into the rest of the game that way. They didn’t give up.”
Thursday’s game was a rematch of last year’s district championship game, and despite a first half in which McMinn (2-2, 2-0 District 5-AAA) was out-shot and out-possessed, the Lady Cherokees built a 2-0 lead. Lexi Lawson delivered the Lady Tribe’s first goal only 81 seconds into the game, controlling a punt from goalkeeper Bella Hooper, dribbling to the attacking third, then firing the angled shot from the right wing into the net.
Aside from Rhea’s physical play, more adversity came with McMinn whistled for several offside calls, none more questionable than the one that wiped off what looked like would be Lawson’s second goal in the 11th minute. The Lady Eagles’ goalkeeper deflected a ball while on the ground, and Lawson collected the loose ball and lasered it into the goal, only to be called offside despite the keeper having touched the ball before her.
“I was really proud of the girls because they didn’t get many of the calls, and there was a lot of physicality out there on the field,” Halsall said. “And they played their game, they kept the ball on the ground, they played smart passes, and they played really good, really clean soccer.”
Kylee Hockman finally gave the Lady Cherokees an insurance goal with six minutes before the half, sailing a shot over the defender from the top of the box for her first of three goals Thursday, with Lawson on the assist.
Rhea (3-3-1, 0-1) had missed a couple of threats in the first half, including an open point-blank shot that sailed high. But the Lady Eagles got on the board five minutes into the second half, helped by two McMinn defenders colliding on the play. Then five minutes later, Rhea got awarded a penalty kick that Laurel Butt knocked in for her second score and a 2-2 tie.
“Defensively, I was proud of their group. Our back line did well,” Halsall said. “We just have to continue to work on staying switched on and not losing track of our runners, and that is something we are going to continue to work on going in the season.”
But 10 minutes later, the Lady Cherokees found their answer. Hockman drew a foul on the right wing, and Lawson booted the free kick perfectly to the opposite post, where Mackenzie Howard was waiting to head in the goal that put McMinn back ahead 3-2 with 20:42 left.
“Our attacking group really showed up tonight,” Halsall said. “They gave us everything we needed. They made great runs off of each other and a lot of them assisted each other on their goals, so I was really proud of our whole front attacking group.”
Seven minutes later, Howard dribbled through Rhea’s defenders and slipped a pass to Hockman, and the senior finished on the breakaway for her second goal and a 4-2 lead with 13:57 left. Lawson drew a foul in the penalty box with 3:58 remaining, and Hockman sent in the ensuing penalty kick to put the game away and cap her hat trick. Rhea scored with 2:08 left, but too late to threaten another comeback.
The teams ended up even on overall shots 20-20, and McMinn built a 13-9 shots on goal advantage. Rhea had a 10-6 overall shot advantage in the first half, but the Lady Cherokees won possession more often and outshot the Lady Eagles 14-10 after halftime. The Lady Tribe attempted 10 corner kicks to Rhea’s four.
The Lady Cherokees have not lost a game to a district foe since the 2017 district tournament, but Halsall isn’t concerned about that streak so much as she is on McMinn continuing to improve.
“Going into the rest of the season, we’re just focusing on how we play: good, clean soccer,” Halsall said. “Finding the ball, moving it, switching the point of attack. So really just focusing on our performance and not anything else besides that.”
McMinn returns to action for three games in the Cleveland Girls’ Classic beginning Thursday, Sept. 8. The Lady Cherokees start that three-day tournament 6 p.m. Thursday against Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences (CSAS) at Cleveland High School’s Benny Monroe Stadium. McMinn’s second game is a rematch with Signal Mountain 8 p.m. that Friday at the Greater Cleveland Soccer Complex. The Lady Tribe then concludes the tournament against Maryville 4 p.m. that Saturday at the McMinn County Soccer Complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.