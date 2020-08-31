MADISONVILLE — A strong defensive effort turned into several quick scoring drives and a 55-0 win for the McMinn County Cherokees (2-0) Friday night at Sequoyah (0-2).
The Cherokee defense boasted its second consecutive shutout of the young season after a 20-0 victory over intra-county rival McMinn Central to open the year.
McMinn held Sequoyah to just 16 total yards of offense, while the offense piled up 356 of its own.
McMinn Head Coach Bo Cagle said he was much happier with Friday night’s performance than with the season opener.
“I think we played more disciplined — that was the main thing,” Cagle said. “We were so undisciplined last week with penalties and driver stallers. We didn’t do that this week.”
After committing 18 penalties for 135 yards against Central, the Cherokees came back with just five for 40 yards against the Chiefs. Cagle said that change was critical in setting the tone.
“We cut our penalties down and I think that makes a big difference on how the day went,” he said.
The Cherokees will get an early bye this Friday to prepare for the Region 2-6A opener at home against Ooltewah (1-1).
McMinn opened the game by pushing the Chiefs’ offense back six yards on the first three plays of the game, and then the visitors jumped ahead 2-0 as the snap to the punter was errant into the end zone.
On the ensuing possession, the Cherokee offense couldn’t get rolling, however, as they failed to convert a 4th and 1 at the Sequoyah 36.
The defense remained strong on the next drive, however, forcing negative yardage on two of the three plays and then recovering another errant punt on the host’s four yard line.
Two plays later, Cody Thompson punched in the first offensive points of the night for McMinn on a rush up the middle and Bobby Rikard’s extra point made it 9-0.
Continuing the trend, the defense stalled Sequoyah on the following drive, pushing the hosts back 12 yards and forcing a punt. A three-play McMinn drive ensued, with Jalen Hunt rushing for five yards and then 26 for the touchdown. Harris McPhail’s point after stretched McMinn’s advantage to 16-0.
After another three and out by Sequoyah, Hunt struck again on a touchdown run from the Chiefs’ 37 and Rikard’s PAT made it 23-0 after the first quarter.
Cagle noted that the McMinn offense was getting used to what Sequoyah was showing them early, but that the defense came out of the gates playing very well.
“You don’t know exactly what they’re going to be on defense,” he said. “They gave us a little bit different looks, so it took some time to get comfortable. Our defense didn’t get off to a slow start — they stopped them.”
Early in the second quarter, the Chiefs got a little bit of a scoring threat going after an interception set them up at McMinn’s 1, but a fumble gave the ball back to the Cherokees. While the ensuing drive began at McMinn’s 1, it didn’t take long to score as Hunt dashed 28 yards and then Jayden Miller connected with a wide open Noah Brown down the left sideline for a 71-yard TD.
With the PAT, the Cherokees led 30-0 and then added a field goal from Rikard to hold a 33-point advantage at the half.
Action got started quick in the second half as Hunt weaved his way through Sequoyah defenders on the first play of the third quarter for a 60-yard touchdown. McPhail added the 40th point of the game for McMinn after that.
On the ensuing drive, the Chiefs moved the ball from their own 35 to their 41 before Jalan James snagged a Cooper Self pass and took it back down the middle of the field for the score. Rikard’s point after extended the advantage to 47-0 less than three minutes into the half.
With a running clock from that point on due to the mercy rule, scoring was limited until late in the fourth when another attempted punt went awry for the Chiefs, resulting in a McMinn safety. The Cherokees followed that up with a 54 yard scoring drive in less than three minutes as Keyan Mitchell capped it with a five-yard run to the end zone.
Miller finished the game completing four of his five passes for 80 yards and rushing eight times for 28 yards.
Hunt rushed for 151 on six carries and Brown led all receivers with 71 yards.
For Sequoyah, Self connected on five of his 15 passing attempts for 21 yards, while Justice Benson carried 11 times for 16 yards and Ethan Blair rushed once for 10 yards.
