GATLINBURG — McMinn County boys’ soccer is eyeing a turnaround season, and its season-opening weekend at the Smoky Mountain Cup tournament was a promising start to that endeavor.
The Cherokees began the three-day tournament, and their season, Friday with a 1-1 tie against Pryor from Oklahoma, continued Saturday with a 2-1 victory over Fairview, then finished Sunday with a 6-1 domination of Pigeon Forge.
By going 2-0-1 in the tournament, McMinn rode away from Rocky Top Sport World in Gatlinburg with the championship in the Mount Kephart Division.
“We have a team right now that has really good chemistry,” said McMinn coach Duane Rikard. “They’re attacking well, they’re using their teammates. The level of soccer that we’re playing right now is what you would typically see about midseason. It’s just really cohesive play on the field.”
Last year’s soccer Cherokees, in their first season back in action after the 2020 COVID-19 shutdown, finished with a 3-11 record, with offensive struggles playing the largest role. But McMinn found its offense to begin the 2022 spring, especially Sunday.
“Last year was such a hard year because of COVID. We had guys who were juniors and seniors but didn’t have any varsity experience,” Rikard said. “And so we returned a lot of those guys that were sophomores and juniors last year, and they’re now our juniors and seniors on the team. And it’s really making a big difference in the team. The way they communicate with one another, their comfort level playing off one another has really improved.”
McMinn’s junior varsity team also had a successful weekend, finishing 2-0-1 and second place in the JV Classic Division. The JV Cherokees beat DeKalb County 3-0 Friday and Smith County 3-2 Saturday and tied Dickson County 2-2 Sunday.
The Cherokees are back in action Thursday through Saturday in the Cleveland Classic, playing all three games of that tournament at the Greater Cleveland Soccer Complex on Mouse Creek Road. McMinn begins the Cleveland Classic 5 p.m. Thursday against East Ridge, continues 5 p.m. Friday versus Notre Dame and concludes 1 p.m. Saturday against Loudon.
CHEROKEES 1, PRYOR 1 – Friday: Pryor took a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 16th minute, but McMinn found the equalizer with Ray Diaz scoring off an assist from Zaamer Mercer.
CHEROKEES 2, FAIRVIEW 1 – Saturday: Mercer scored the Tribe’s first goal Saturday, crashing on the rebound of Bobby Rikard’s free kick.
Diaz later scored his second goal of the tournament off Mercer’s second assist of the weekend, helping the Cherokees get their first win of the season.
CHEROKEES 6, PIGEON FORGE 1 – Sunday: Mercer put McMinn up 2-0 with his first two goals of a hat trick Sunday. Mercer’s first goal came off a Spencer Sullins assist in the eighth minute, and he tacked on his second in the 17th.
Brady Ervin then got on board cleaning up on Mercer’s rebounded shot in the 22nd minute to put the Cherokees up 3-0. Pigeon Forge scored its lone goal on a penalty kick before halftime, then pushed hard to begin the second half, but goalkeeper Noah Graybeal picked up some saves to maintain McMinn’s margin.
Mercer scored on a header in the 57th minute to finish his hat trick, Ervin made it a brace for himself in the 68th, and Diaz finished on a mercer assist in the 72nd.
“Our passing was really on point and we were starting to hit gaps between defenders that allowed diagonal runs from our attackers,” Rikard said. “They got in behind their back line. And once we scored a couple of goals you could see that Pigeon Forge was starting to struggle a bit.”
