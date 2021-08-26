Both Tennessee Wesleyan soccer teams picked up wins Tuesday at home against Dalton State College.
The TWU men won 1-0 to hand Dalton State, ranked No. 11 in the NAIA poll, its first regular-season loss since the 2019 season.
In the 87th minute, Harry Baggaley found a gap in the defense, breaking away for a one-on-one with the opposing keeper, who stopped the shot but was not able to control the ball. Joe Mellars took the rebound from the save and found an open Baggaley for the winning one-touch front-post goal with 2:58 remaining in the game.
Earlier Tuesday, Wesleyan's women scored three unanswered goals to win 4-2.
Jamie York scored the game's first goal to put the Lady Bulldogs ahead 1-0 in the 21st minute, but Dalton State took the lead with goals in the 31st and 47th minutes.
But Natalie Feaster equalized in the 61st minute, and Marte Stokseth gave TWU the lead back in the 66th. Jill De Waal added an insurance goal in the 75th minute.
The TWU men return to action 4 p.m. Saturday at home against No. 6 University of the Cumberlands, the third straight ranked opponent the Bulldogs (1-1) will face to begin the season.
The Lady Bulldogs (2-1) hit the road for their next game Wednesday, Sept. 1, at No. 20 Cumberland University in Lebanon. Kickoff for that game is 2 p.m. EDT.
FAN ATTENDANCE POLICIES ANNOUNCED: Due to the continued impact of COVID-19, TWU has instituted the following policies for fans attending soccer games and volleyball matches.
For both soccer and volleyball events, home and visiting fans will be allowed. Any fans experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19 should not attend.
Fans attending soccer games are encouraged to social distance and wear facial coverings as needed.
Facial coverings are required to attend volleyball matches in James L. Robb Gymnasium. Seating will only be available in the bleachers directly across from the team benches.
Due to the ever-changing environment created by COVID-19, these policies are subject to change. Check the athletic website, twbulldogs.com, for up-to-date information.
