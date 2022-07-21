TWRA officer Ben Davis is glad to be back home.
Davis grew up in McMinn County, attending Charleston High School before going to Tennessee Tech. He then became a Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) officer, working in Bradley County.
“I just like the variety of the job and the people I get work with,” Davis said of being a TWRA officer.
One of the more memorable days for Davis resulted in him winning an award for a life-saving rescue about 12 years ago.
Davis received a Merit Award from the National Water Safety Congress for his role in rescuing three people who were involved in a boat fire on Watts Bar Lake.
According to the TWRA, the award comes as a result of Davis’ measures taken to save a man’s life after a boat exploded and threw people overboard on Watts Bar Lake in the summer of 2010.
Three people were thrown overboard, two had on life jackets, but one man who suffered second and third degree burns was not wearing a life jacket and, according to the TWRA, probably would have drowned if Davis had not heard the shouts for help.
The accident occurred at night and District 32 officers had just completed the second day of Operation Drywater (a boating under the influence awareness campaign) when the shouts were heard.
Davis ran down the dock and boarded his boat and drove toward the calls for help. He found the boat on fire and discovered three people in the water. Davis rescued a juvenile male and adult female who were each wearing personal flotation devices (PFDs). He pulled the burned victim onto the patrol boat and summoned emergency rescue personnel and life flight.
While waiting for the emergency responders to arrive Davis kept the man as comfortable as possible, emptying cold water over the man’s body, according to a TWRA press release. TWRA officers assisted in transporting firefighters to the scene of the boat fire and escorting the ambulance to a proper landing zone and establishing the landing zone.
The patient was treated at a regional burn unit and was later released. The other rescued people did not require medical treatment.
“That’s why we are here, to help people,” Davis said. “I just happened to be close enough to be able to help.”
But after working in Bradley for many years, Davis requested a move to McMinn County.
“It’s a chance to come back home,” Davis said. “I’ve got family here and friends.”
Davis has been stationed in McMinn County since January of 2021. He said it’s a lot different than Bradley and that he’s enjoyed being around his family and friends.
When Davis, 46, is not working he enjoys hunting, fishing and traveling with his family.
