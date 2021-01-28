The City of Athens Parks and Recreation Department is accepting registrations now through Tuesday, March 9, for the 2021 McMinn County Little League, Girls Fastpitch Softball, and Wittle Weague programs.
Little League Baseball is for boys and girls ages 4 to 12, Girls Fastpitch Softball is for ages 7 to 12, and Wittle Weague baseball is for boys and girls ages three and four. The fee for Little League is $75 per player, which includes an MLB jersey, pants, hat, belt, socks, and secondary medical insurance.
Softball is $70 per player, which includes jersey, pants, belt, socks, and secondary medical insurance. The Wittle Weague fee is $25 per player, which includes a T-shirt jersey and secondary medical insurance.
Little League and Wittle Weague games will be played exclusively at the Athens Regional Park, and admission is free. Girls Softball games will be played at Bradley County Recreational Park with Bradley County Parks and Recreation’s girls softball program. Games will be played on weekdays and on Saturdays.
Baseball leagues will be operating under Little League’s Best Practices on Organizing, Playing, and Watching Little League Baseball and Softball During the Coronavirus Pandemic guidelines. To allow for safety measures, weekday baseball games will begin at 5:30 pm and operate under a time limit. The 4/5/6 and 6/7/8 divisions will play 75 minutes and the 8/9/10 and 10/11/12 divisions will play 90.
Players will be placed on teams based on a skills assessment and draft. Little League players will be divided into age groups of 4/5/6, 6/7/8, 8/9/10, and 10/11/12. Girls Fastpitch Softball players will be divided into age groups of 8U, 10U, and 12U. Skills assessments for both leagues will be held March 15th & 16th, at Athens Regional Park. 4/5/6 and Wittle Weague do not need to attend.
As part of league health precautions, debit and credit card users must register online at cityofathenstn.com/parks. This is an enhanced registration process and there are no additional fees for registering online. Those paying with cash or checks must do so at the Recreation office. A copy of a player’s birth certificate is required for Little League and softball and must be on file prior to participation.
Volunteers are needed for coaches and team parents. Anyone wishing to be considered as a coach, assistant coach, or league volunteer must complete a coach/volunteer application prior to March 15 and must pass a background check prior to any team activities.
For more information, call Athens Parks and Recreation at 744-2700 OPT 3 or email recreation@athenstn.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.