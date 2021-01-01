DECATUR — McMinn County hasn’t always played defense with the intensity Ed Clendenen likes for the first half of the basketball season, but the Cherokees’ coach was singing a different tune on New Year’s Eve.
The Tribe held area rival Meigs County without a field goal the entire second quarter, exploded to a 35-8 halftime lead and coasted to a 66-39 taming of the Tigers on Thursday at Meigs County High School.
“We defended well. I was pleased, and that takes a little bit,” Clendenen said. “We held them to four points for a long time and eight the whole half. I can’t complain at all.
“Hopefully we can get back to defending that we have defended. I don’t think we defended well at all in north Georgia there those last couple of games (before Christmas). We concentrated on it more in practice here this week. Hopefully we’ll keep doing it and keep getting better.”
McMinn (6-5) started getting separation after a 4-4 tie with an 11-0 run, started with a Ty Runyan 3-pointer. Jalan James set the tone for the Cherokees’ menacing defensive performance, swiping three steals and also dropping five quick points on a three-point play and a steal-and-score.
“I thought Jalan James set the tempo early for us, very intense, very good,” Clendenen said. “And I was very proud, and that’s what we count on him for, for a lot of leadership like that.”
Matthew Boshears made a basket near the end of the first quarter for Meigs (3-6) to momentarily interrupt the Tribe’s run. It was the last field goal the Tigers would make for eight minutes, as they shot 0-14 from the floor in the second quarter. A free throw each from Boshears and Ethan Meadows were the only two points Meigs scored in the second period.
The Tigers were playing their fourth game in as many days, after the past three days at the First Baptist Academy Hoopfest in Knoxville, and coach Sammy Perkinson hinted fatigue could have been a factor in Meigs’ shooting struggles Thursday.
“Hopefully it’s just that we have no legs, and that happens to everyone,” Perkinson said. “Fourth game in four games against a really tough opponent and a really nice team. McMinn is really good and really deep and have a lot of weapons. They shot the ball well and we didn’t. We had a few too many turnovers.
“It was a good one to get out of the way and rest up for a few days, and hopefully the kids get in the gym and get their confidence back, because we’ve got kids who can make shots. We’ve made them earlier in the year, we’ve had games with 10 or 11 threes, but right now, I don’t know if it’s because of legs or because of confidence, but we’re just not making any shots.”
Meanwhile, with Andrew Beavers making two 3-pointers and scoring all 10 of his points in the second quarter, McMinn swelled its lead from 15-6 at the end of the first quarter to its 27-point halftime margin.
Seth Caldwell promptly ended Meigs’ field goal drought with a 3-pointer to start the third quarter, and Cole Owens followed with his own three, helping the Tigers score 17 points in the third period. But McMinn didn’t slow down offensively, with post Hayden Frank scoring seven of his game-high 16 points to help the Cherokees build a 55-25 lead heading into the fourth.
The Tribe built its largest lead, 62-27, in the fourth quarter before emptying its bench.
“We did have a better second half offensively. Well, not really offensively, we scored the ball better, we didn’t offense it any better,” Perkinson said. “But if we learned anything, we’ll be good, and we’ve got to keep chugging along trying to get better, day after day. Sometimes it’s good for kids to get woke up like this. But McMinn has got a really nice squad, and it’s hard for us to match up with them just because of their speed and they can stretch you out.”
Both teams resume play on Tuesday, Jan. 5. McMinn will travel across the creek to county rival McMinn Central, and Meigs will resume District 5-AA play at Sequoyah. The girls’ games will start at 6 p.m. and the boys’ games at roughly 7:30.
