A pair of local football players have been nominated as 2020 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football semifinalists in their respective classifications.
The Mr. Football Awards, given to the top players in the nine public and private school divisions, will be presented in Nashville on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
McMinn County’s Jalen Hunt and Meigs County’s Will Meadows have been nominated.
Hunt has rushed for over 2,161 yards and scored 24 touchdowns for the No. 4-ranked Cherokees. He’s fumbled just once in 193 carries. Defensively, he has made 49 tackles and intercepted three passes from his safety position. He has also recovered two fumbles and rushed for 45 yards on two kickoff returns.
McMinn Coach Bo Cagle believes Hunt should win the award.
“He’s the leading rusher in the state and leads in touchdowns,” Cagle said. “I think he is very deserving of being a semifinalist and I think he should win it. The stats bear that out. To do what he has done at 5’8, 155 pounds, he’s a special back.”
Cagle said in terms of both athletic ability and hard work, Hunt is the best overall running back he’s coached.
“Jalen is unique,” Cagle said. “First of all, he is very talented. He has a natural ability to keep his shoulders square in the hole, to cut and stop and go, and those types of things. But he works hard in the weight room and on the practice field. I may have had backs that were as talented, but they didn’t do the other things. Some guys weren’t as talented, but worked hard to make themselves great players. Others had a lot of talent and didn’t have to work hard. Jalen is both. The teachers love him and he is great to be around.”
Meadows is the feature back for the No. 2-ranked Tigers. He has rushed for over 1,235 yards on 145 carries and scored 20 touchdowns. He has also been a factor in the passing game with seven catches for 166 yards and a touchdown.
Meadows also has four kickoff returns for 72 yards.
This will be the fourth year in a row that the Tigers have had a player as a Mr. Football semifinalist as former quarterback Aaron Swafford was a semifinalist the last three years and won it once.
“I’m just happy for Will to be in this position,” Meigs Coach Jason Fitzgerald said. “He has worked hard every day to get better. I couldn’t be more proud of him.”
Fitzgerald said Meadows has increased his quickness a lot since his freshmen year.
“He can go from 0-50 in a hurry,” Fitzgerald said. “He has gotten a lot quicker and he has really good acceleration.”
Meadows said he appreciates everyone that made it possible for him to be a semifinalist.
“I believe for someone to have a chance to earn an awesome award such as Mr. Football it takes a lot,” Meadows said. “It takes a hard working team around them, it takes a good coaching staff and I personally have been blessed with an awesome offensive line. I would like to thank God and my family and my teammates and coaches.”
A committee of statewide sports writers select winners based on performance in the 2020 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
This is the 36th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.
