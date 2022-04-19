The Meigs County girls and boys tennis teams clinched the 2022 titles on Monday with wins over rival McMinn Central at Ingleside Park.
The two teams played a doubleheader to make up for an earlier rainout. The Lady Tigers won their two matches 9-0, 9-0 while the Tigers won 9-0, 8-1.
It’s the girls’ fourth straight district championship and the boys have been district champs for three of the past four years.
“Winning the district championship makes 2022 a very successful season,” Meigs Coach Danny Wilson said. “We want to go further, but it has been a great season so far. I’m proud of all of them.”
Kate Arnett, Macey Bunch, Madison Fischer, Emily Henry, Connleigh Irwin, Madalina Oprea, Tynsley Peaden, Ashlyn Rayl, Kaydence Schaumburg and Avary Summers all won their matches for the Meigs girls.
For the boys, Dylan Carroll, Ethan Hill, Cameron Huckabey, Tylan Kraskouskas, Braden McLemore, Easton Meadows, Christopher Plaster, Nate Powell, Alex Schaumburg, Blaine Skinner and Da’Quawn Tatum each won at least one singles or doubles match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.