SPRING CITY – Mountain View Raceway will present Double Money and Double Points for six of its seven Weekly Racing Divisions, plus the 602 Red Clay Series with a $1,250-to-win Main Event, and the Crew Chief’s Race this Saturday night. The Open-Wheel Modifieds have also been added to the racing program on the ¼-mile high-banked clay oval for this Saturday night.
After a rainout last Saturday night, track owner Kelvin Hampton wanted to reward the 95 entrants that waited patiently through a line a thunderstorms on Saturday night that eventually rained out the event. After several requests, Hampton has also added the Open-Wheel Modifieds to this Saturday night’s racing program to run for regular money and points.
With eight Divisions and the rescheduled Crew Chief’s Race at the end of the regular racing this Saturday night, Hampton has elected to Hot Lap Qualify the seven Weekly Divisions, and have them go directly to Feature Races.
Drivers that were entered in last Saturday night’s rainout will qualify first and start in front of any new competitors that enter this Saturday night’s racing program. The new drivers will qualify after last Saturday night’s entrants and line up for the Feature Race behind them by the time they qualified.
The 602 Red Clay Series are dirt late models powered by the economical Chevrolet Performance 602 Circle Track Engine that is built and sealed at the factory to prevent any expensive modifications. The 602 Red Clay Series will run their standard format that will be announced by series officials.
This Saturday, the Pit Gate opens at 3 p.m. and the Grandstand/Tier Parking Gates open at 4 p.m. Pre-Race Registration and Technical Inspection will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Drivers Registering after 6 p.m. will start at the rear of a Heat Race or get one lap of Qualifying. The Drivers Meeting is set for 6:15 p.m.
Pit Passes are $25 for Adults, $15 for Children 6-11, and Children 5 and under are admitted Free. The General Admission and Tier Parking ticket prices are $10 for race fans 12 and older, Children 6-11 are $5. and Children 5 and under are admitted Free. All Children must be accompanied by an Adult.
Pit Area Arm Bands and Grandstand/Tier Parking ticket stubs from last Saturday night’s rainout will be honored for admission this Saturday night or on August 28 at Mountain View Raceway.
Mountain View Raceway where you can get “Your Thrill By The Hill” is located at 20626 Rhea County Highway (U.S. Highway 27), Spring City, TN 37381. For more information, call 423-405-8490 or visit the track website at www.mountainviewraceway.com. You can also like the Mountain View Raceway Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mountainviewraceway.
