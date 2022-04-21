Ty Barnett and Ollie Akens combined for 15 strikeouts and a one-hit shutout, and the McMinn County baseball team picked up a 4-0 non-district home win over East Hamilton on Tuesday.
Barnett (W) fanned 11 batters in his four-inning start, against two walks and one hit. Akens picked up four more strikeouts in his perfect three innings to finish.
Jace Hyde and Jayden Miller each hit a double, and Dillen Fields, Mason Roderick and Brady Berry all singled once each. Hyde and Berry notched one RBI each. The Cherokees scored two runs each in the third and fourth innings.
McMinn (13-9) is back in action 6 p.m. Friday at home against Polk County for senior night.
