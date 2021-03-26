McMinn softball game moved to April 12 From staff reports Mar 26, 2021 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The McMinn County softball game at home against District 5-AAA opponent East Hamilton has been moved to 5 p.m. Monday, April 12. Heavy rain canceled the game on Thursday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Softball Game Mcminn County Game East Hamilton District Rain Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Robert Jason Davis No charges brought yet in weekend shooting, stabbing incident Police reports for Monday, March 22, 2021 Police reports for Friday, March 19, 2021 Chattanooga food bank to hold distribution in Englewood Saturday Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
