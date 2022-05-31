Tennessee Wesleyan’s Emily Mikkola (13) waits for a pitch during the NAIA Softball World Series on Friday in Columbus, Georgia. Mikkola recorded the Lady Bulldogs’ program-first hit against Grand View.
COLUMBUS, Georgia ‚ A historic season for Tennessee Wesleyan softball ended in a pair of 1-0 losses in its first-ever NAIA Softball World Series.
The Lady Bulldogs, seeded No. 9, fell to eight-seed Grand View University by one run on Friday, then lost the elimination game Saturday by the same score to No. 4 seed Oregon Tech.
In Friday’s opener, TWU out-hit Grand View 4-1, but that one hit from Grand View was a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning that ultimately proved the winner. Oregon Tech scored in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI single, and that 1-0 margin held the rest of the game, with hits ending up even between the teams at 2-2.
Cheyenne Strong, who took both complete-game losses, surrendered just two runs, three hits and three walks while ringing up 12 strikeouts over the two games.
Emily Mikkola recorded the program’s first-ever World Series hit with a bunt single in the first inning against Grand View. Courtney Sneed cracked two hits and Loryn Sherwood another in the opener.
Sherwood and former McMinn County standout Callie King knocked a hit each in the elimination game against Oregon Tech.
The Lady Bulldogs’ 37-9 mark this season represents the most wins in recorded program history and the first 30-win season since 2015. Nine seniors graduate from this season’s squad.
