Former McMinn County standout Makena Giles, a senior at Bryan College, was named to the All-Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Second Team for women's soccer on Friday. Giles has earned an All-AAC honor all four years she played at Bryan.
Giles led the Lady Lions this season with 12 goals and 26 points. Her goal total ranked third in the AAC and 35th in the NAIA. She was also a consistent threat for opposing keepers by registering 2.85 shots on goal per game that was good for third in the AAC and 17th in the nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.