Despite the success it's had its last two football seasons, McMinn County didn't have too many problems filling its schedule within a reasonable travel radius for the next two years.
The Cherokees had six non-region opponents to find after being placed in a five-team Region 4-5A for the 2021 and 2022 seasons, but three of those spots went to traditional rivals McMinn Central, Cleveland and Bradley Central.
"We were really fortunate, after the two seasons we've had in a row, to pick up some local teams,” said McMinn coach Bo Cagle. “And obviously, to keep Bradley, Cleveland and Central on there, our traditional rivals, they wanted to play us and we worked it out. And I'm glad they wanted to as well.”
The Tribe will play all three of those rivals in the first four weeks, as well as face another classic rival, Rhea County, for its region opener in Week 3.
McMinn will travel to Central to begin the 2021 season on Aug. 20, then play its home opener against Cleveland Aug. 27, travel to Rhea Sept. 3 and return home to host Bradley Sept. 10.
Those first four weeks should also quickly show the Cherokees where they stand, especially with them looking to replace 19 seniors, many of whom were key to the program's 19-3 record over the last two seasons. Bradley and Cleveland, which remained in Class 6A while McMinn dropped to 5A, were playoff teams this past season.
"It starts out good, challenging really early in the season with Cleveland and Bradley being at the top end of that,” Cagle said. “And then you throw in Rhea County as a region opponent between those. With the team we've got coming back, with the unknown going in early in the season, I think that everything is going to shake out early this year with opponents like that. So we'll see what we've got. It'll be easy to go in there and evaluate after some games like that early in the year.”
Rhea, meanwhile, was Associated Press state-ranked in 5A for much of this past season, giving McMinn potentially another tough test to start region play.
"That's not ideal because I feel like we improve every game,” Cagle said. “But I am sure they (Rhea) do, too, and it will be a good test early in the year.”
Following Bradley, the rest of the Cherokees' schedule lines up as follows: Sept. 17 at Howard, Sept. 24 at East Hamilton, Oct. 8 home versus Sweetwater, Oct. 15 at Walker Valley, Oct. 22 home versus Loudon and Oct. 29 home versus Ooltewah.
McMinn's open date is Oct. 1, in Week 7.
Sweetwater and Loudon are just up U.S. Highway 11 from McMinn, yet it will be the first time since before Cagle was the head coach that the Cherokees are playing those nearby opponents.
The only time McMinn has seen Sweetwater on the field at all recently was a scrimmage early in Cagle's tenure, but with the two schools just 15 miles apart, it could end up being a big draw.
"I think it'll bring our two communities some excitement to play that game and have a bunch of people at the game and have good gates,” Cagle said.
Loudon, which is McMinn's Homecoming opponent, has been a scrimmage opponent a couple of times in the last few years. The Class 3A Redskins were state-ranked most of the last two seasons, having reached the state semifinals two years ago and the quarterfinals this past season.
"They've had some really good teams here recently, and historically really good football at Loudon High School, so that's another fun one,” Cagle said. “A fun one, and a different one we haven't played in a while.”
The farthest McMinn will have to travel is the Chattanooga area with trips to Howard, in region play, and non-region addition East Hamilton. East Hamilton had been in McMinn's old district in 2013 and 2014, the last two years of the defunct Z-plan era.
And when the schedule flips for 2022 with the same opponents, McMinn's farthest trip would be to Ooltewah, with Howard and East Hamilton coming to Cherokee Stadium.
"Any time you can stay on the north side of Chattanooga and the south side of Knoxville with your whole schedule, you've done something,” Cagle said. “And we're excited about not having to travel too far the next couple of years and playing some good opponents, too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.