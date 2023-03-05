McMinn Central knocked off one team from the opposite region to get to Murfreesboro, and it will begin the Class 2A state tournament with the other one immediately in the way.
The Chargerettes will play their state quarterfinal 11:30 a.m. CST (12:30 p.m. EST) Thursday against Gatlinburg-Pittman in Middle Tennessee State University's Murphy Center, also known as “The Glass House.”
Region 1-2A champion Gatlinburg-Pittman is 28-5 on the year and is led by Miss Basketball finalist Maddy Newman. The Lady Highlanders got to state with a 41-point win over Meigs County in the sectional.
Central's coaching staff is familiar with G-P from its film against Alcoa, whom the Chargerettes (26-7) beat in their sectional game to get to state.
"They've got a Miss Basketball finalist, and so obviously they can play,” said Central head coach Johnny Morgan. “They're in the state tournament. So we'll practice a couple of days, and then Wednesday we'll go over and kind of cover some stuff that they do.”
At first glance, it may be tempting to compare the Chargerettes' results against Alcoa to G-P's results against the Lady Tornadoes.
Central beat Alcoa by 22 points in the regular-season opener when the Lady Tornadoes had key player Macie Ridge healthy. The Lady Highlanders lost both regular-season games to an Alcoa team that still had Ridge.
G-P's two postseason wins in its district and region championship games came against an Alcoa team that was missing Ridge due to a season-ending ACL tear. The Lady Highlanders' wins over the Ridge-less Lady Tornadoes came by five and three points, respectively, while the Chargerettes took down Alcoa by 15 points in the sectional Saturday.
But Morgan is not placing any stock in those comparisons and not falling into that temptation.
"Everything is about matchups, so you don't look at, 'Well, this was a three-point game one time and a five-point game one time or whatever,'” Morgan said. “You don't look at those things.”
To illustrate the point, Morgan recalled one season in which Central swept district-leading Polk County and handed them their only two district losses, but that same Chargerettes team had lost a game each to Sweetwater, Madisonville and Tellico Plains, each one of whom had size in the post.
And likewise, Central lost to a Knoxville Webb team this season whom Bradley Central defeated by 48 points. At the same time, the Chargerettes defeated the Bearettes in one game this season.
“So every single game is an individual game, and it's just different matchups and who shows up and everything,” Morgan said. “So I don't put a lot of stock in the scores and this happened and this happened and all that.”
As far as preparing for Gatlinburg-Pittman, or for whomever the Chargerettes may face in the following days, Morgan is focused on what the team itself has done all year.
"We're going to do what we do,” Morgan said. “We're going to press and do exactly the same stuff. We went through the scouting there and I told (Assistant) Coach (Mike) Hodge to watch game film. And so that last practice that we had, he just took it and walked through inbounds plays, walked through what they like they like to do the most offensively, and I didn't tell mine anything on defense. I just told them, 'Hey, guard that. I want to see how you guard that.' And if you don't guard it the way they should be, then we'll talk about it.
“But if you play defense like we've played defense all year and done what we've practiced every day on when we want to switch and when we don't want to switch, then you just do the same thing with the other team.”
And that same philosophy applies when Central is on offense.
"Are they playing a 1-3-1 halfcourt trap? Are they going to run a triangle-and-two on us? And those sorts of things,” Morgan said. “So you're prepared but you are still going to run the same stuff, and we've got an offense that if they run a triangle-and-two, we have an offense to run that I think will work. If they run a box-and-one on Molly (Masingale), then we have an offense I think that's going to work. So we don't try to adjust to anything. We're ready to run anything against what they run. And you may not be making the shots, you lose the game, and that's fine. But you're prepared for it. So we're prepared for whoever we play over there.”
If Central gets past the Lady Highlanders on Thursday, it would play the winner of Gibson County and Riverside 4:30 p.m. local time Friday in the state semifinals.
On the other side of the bracket are Community, Scotts Hill, Westview and York Institute.
It is a first-round pairing of defending Class 2A state champion Westview and state runner-up York that draws eyebrows. Not only is that a rematch of last year's state championship game, but it is also a first-rounder between the top two teams in this season's final Associated Press poll, with Westview at No. 1 and York at No. 2.
One of those teams will not be moving on past Thursday.
But Morgan has seen and even experienced such a thing before, recalling the 2002 state tournament when Central was the final AP No. 1 in its class and was facing No. 2 Jackson County in the first round.
"So if it's an actual blind draw, those things are going to happen,” Morgan said. “But that means it could happen that we drew one of them, and then the second round we had to play the other. So you had to play both of them. But right now, if we're playing in the state finals, only one of them can get there.”
