The Etowah City Lady Warriors defeated E.K. Baker 31-11 on Thursday. Kaitlyn Rogers led ECS with 21 points, and Payton Dixon and Ivy Sneed scored 4 points each and Sierra Johnson and Alexis Frase 1 point each.
For E.K. Baker, Alayna Slater and Kiersten Hooper scored 4 points each and Abbie Wiseman 3 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.