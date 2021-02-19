Once the Lady Cherokees’ offense caught up with their defense, they kept their postseason going without any trouble.
Jada Mack scored 15 points and pulled down at least 10 rebounds, and McMinn County pulled away with a 21-4 third quarter to dismiss No. 7 seed Soddy-Daisy 54-29 during the District 5-AAA girls basketball tournament quarterfinal on Thursday at McMinn County High School.
After the last four years in the typically tough No. 4 versus No. 5 matchup, the Lady Tribe (11-14) were seeded third this year and enjoyed a mostly-drama free advancement into the Region 3-AAA tournament bracket.
“We’ve been in that tough four-five game for the last several years, and that’s nerve-wracking,” said Lady Cherokees coach Tim McPhail. “I was a little more relaxed tonight. I knew player for player, we were better than them. But there are no guarantees, and so I was still a little on edge, but once we got rolling tonight, I felt really good.”
McMinn hassled the Lady Trojans (4-15) into five turnovers and only one made field goal in the first quarter, a defensive effort that gave it all the time it needed to figure things out offensively.
Four points each from Mack and Addie Smith put the Lady Cherokees ahead 8-2 after one, despite a 4-17 field goal shooting performance that period. A Peytyn Oliver 3-pointer, five more Mack points and an Allie Hansford putback built an 18-10 halftime lead.
Another Oliver triple, four more Mack points and a Smith swipe-and-score constituted a 9-0 Lady Tribe run to begin the third quarter, and Aubrey Pickel’s trey at the end of the period left McMinn ahead 39-14 entering the fourth.
“We don’t play particularly well against zones, but we figured it out in the second half,” McPhail said. “I felt like we had a good game plan, it was just executing it. And it think in the first half, we got the ball into Jada Mack some, but we didn’t get it to her enough. But our defense was phenomenal tonight. We gave up two in the first quarter and four in the third, and you can’t ask for any more.”
The Lady Cherokees built as much as a 29-point lead in the final period before allowing its bench players to finish the last three minutes of the game.
Brooklyn Stinnett finished with 10 points in her first game back from an extended absence, and Smith picked up five steals to go with her nine points.
McMinn is guaranteed at least three more games, the first of those being the District 5-AAA semifinal 4 p.m. Saturday at Cleveland High School. The Lady Cherokees will aim Saturday to avenge two regular-season losses to the Lady Blue Raiders and earn a spot in the championship game and a home region opener.
A loss Saturday would put the Lady Tribe in the consolation game and on the road to begin region play.
“They’re a very good team, and we’re going to have to score,” McPhail said of Cleveland. “I feel like we have to score mid-50s or 60s against Cleveland because they’ve got two really good players in (Jadyn) Chestnutt and (Jamaryn) Blair who can fill it up. We can’t go down there like we did last time and score 34 points and expect to win the ball game, because that’s not going to happen.
“If our defense will continue to play the way it’s playing, I feel good about that aspect. it’s just putting the ball in the hole against them. We’ll see. We get to play, right? And that’s all we wanted was another chance at either No. 1 or No. 2.”
