McMinn County overwhelmed its overmatched opponent just as it needed to do.
Now the real challenge begins for the Cherokees after they crushed Notre Dame 50-6 on Thursday at Cherokee Stadium and earned the program’s third 7-0 start to a season since 1975. The Tribe has won 16 of its last 17 regular-season games, a program-first.
However, next Friday is the start of a three-game Region 2-6A gauntlet to end the regular season, when the Cherokees hit the road to Cleveland. A win over the Blue Raiders would clinch a playoff berth and no worse than a top-three finish in the region.
“This is when the fun starts,” said McMinn Coach Bo Cagle. “This is the time of the year where you want to be with the opportunity to be playing for region championships at the end of the year. And we have a lot to look forward to. We can’t look back and think that anything we’ve done in the past is going to help us win now. We’ve got to get ready to go, and I think the kids will be up to that and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
McMinn scored all its points in the first half Thursday, leading 22-0 after one quarter and 50-0 at halftime while scoring touchdowns on its first six offensive possessions. Nick Bottoms ran a two-point conversion in from the swinging gate formation after the Cherokees’ second touchdown.
Jalen Hunt rang up all three of the Tribe’s first-quarter touchdowns on runs of seven, 49 and 16 yards, respectively. The Western Carolina commit padded his program all-time mark by 144 yards on 12 carries, all in the first half. Hunt also had an interception on defense.
Notre Dame’s only first-half scoring threat came after its first offensive play of the game, a 38-yard completion to the Cherokees’ 27-yard line. But the Tribe defense then forced a turnover on downs, stuffing the Fighting Irish’s runs three straight times for no yardage.
McMinn held Notre Dame to three first downs and four rushing yards in the first half.
“The defense was giving us opportunities to do things offensively, for sure,” Cagle said.
Even a holding penalty with goal-to-go couldn’t slow the McMinn offense, with Hunt running for 23 yards down to the Fighting Irish 1-yard line on third-and-goal from the 24. Will Harris, who has been lining up as the short-yardage quarterback this season, finished the remaining yard for a 29-0 lead 9:34 before halftime.
Noah Glenn took a wide receiver screen pass from Jayden Miller to the end zone to make the score 36-0 at 6:58 before the break, and Miller ran in the Tribe’s next touchdown from 21 yards out with 3:02 left.
Miller was 6-9 passing for 88 yards and a touchdown and ran 10 times for 85 yards and another score.
A punt block by a mob of Cherokees and the ensuing Kutler Blackwell recovery in the end zone gave McMinn its half a hundred 58 seconds before the halftime horn.
The entire second half was played under a running clock. The Irish got on the scoreboard with 10 minutes left in the game, after McMinn’s back-up quarterback threw an interception.
The Cherokees’ game at Cleveland kicks off at 7:30 p.m. next Friday, Oct. 16, with the benefits of an extra day of rest.
“We’re going to get the day off and hopefully heal up and rest up and get ready for a big region game next week at Cleveland,” Cagle said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.