CHATTANOOGA – The McMinn County girls' soccer team finished in a 2-2 draw at Baylor after a long rain delay Monday.
Kylee Hockman and Allison Hansford scored goals, and Sydnee Duncan dished an assist.
"It was a well played game defensively as a team," said McMinn Coach Jordan Jacob.
The Lady Cherokees (8-3-1) are back home 7 p.m. Thursday against Chattanooga Christian School at the McMinn County Soccer Complex.
