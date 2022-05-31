Jordan Jacob had guided McMinn County girls’ soccer through its most successful stretch in program history, making his decision to step aside that much more difficult even as he believed it was time to do so.
Jacob, 27, announced his resignation after four years as the Lady Cherokees’ head coach Friday, having addressed the team that afternoon.
“It really came through a conversation with my wife (Madison), and we have some different things that are changing,” said Jacob in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “And it just felt like the right time. Just thankful to administration for keeping me on board and parents for their support of me and all of their girls, coming to support them while we played. And my wife, of course, and all of those.”
During Jacob’s tenure as head coach, the Lady Tribe amassed a record of 54-15-3 over the last four seasons, including a 27-0 mark against District 5-AAA opponents. McMinn has won the last four district championships, claimed Region 3-AAA titles in 2019 and 2020 and reached the TSSAA Class AAA state tournament the past two seasons.
“Jordan has done an excellent job with our girls’ team,” said McMinn athletic director Jake Roberts. “He’s basically put them in a very strong position to compete year in and year out. He’s put forth a lot of hard work and he’s been a great influence on our girls.”
But even more than McMinn’s gaudy success on the field the last four years, Jacob found the relationships he got to build with the players coming through the program especially difficult to walk away from.
“It was difficult considering how much success we’ve had on the field, particularly the past couple years,” said Jacob, who was named The DPA Best of Preps Coach of the Year in 2022. “But I’m going to miss more just the getting to know all the girls and being around them, and that’s what I’m really going to miss the most more than the winning and things like that. But I’m definitely proud of what all those groups have accomplished over the years.”
Jacob will remain at McMinn County High School as a math teacher, so he will easily be able to follow the Lady Cherokees’ future endeavors.
“I really just enjoyed getting to know all of the different girls who have come through the program on an individual level and getting to understand their lives and being a part of it and everything they go through,” Jacob said. “So I’m excited to see the ones who have already graduated about a lot of their successes and hearing about them. And I’m excited to see what the rest accomplish as they keep going. I’ll miss getting to know them in that respect but excited to cheer them on, still.”
While Jacob isn’t sure of when or where he would get back into coaching soccer at some point in the future, it’s something he said is definitely “on the table.”
“I could see myself doing that again,” Jacob said. “I love the game. I still follow it a lot and things like that, and I love playing still. So I definitely think it’s a possibility. I don’t know what that time frame would be, but definitely in the future I could see it being something I would consider.”
