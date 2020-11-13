ETOWAH — A trip to the gym to do cardio turned into creating a state weightlifting champion.
Aliyah Smith, a 15-year old 10th grader at McMinn Central High School, broke nine Tennessee state USA Powerlifting records for her weight and age classes during a meet at Mount Juliet on Oct. 24.
Smith’s records are 159.8 pounds in the squat, a 93.6 pound bench press and a deadlift record of 192.9 pounds.
Smith said she is most proud of her squat record.
“That’s the one I kept getting injured and having to bounce back from,” Smith said. “That was the most difficult one.”
Her mother said Smith can lift more but competition safety rules prevent her from maxing out.
More impressive is the fact that she didn’t start weight training until July of this year. She is trained by Ben and Misty Webb, who are USA Powerlifting (USAPL) certified coaches. They are her aunt and uncle.
“We went to the gym just like we normally would,” Smith’s mother, Amanda, said. “She would usually do cardio. One day she decided to lift weights with us and her uncle Ben Webb saw her potential and decided to enter her into a powerlifting competition.”
Smith is excited about her new sport and enjoys it. She said some people think being on the McMinn Central High School dance team and being a competitive weightlifter is an unusual combination, but she is enjoying her time in the gym and in the weightlifting compeittions.
“My uncle sort of got me into it,” Smith said. “It just a fun activity for me.”
Smith, who is in the 140-pound weight class, trains three to five days a week. She usually trains at Etowah Barbell Club.
“Aliyah wants to continue to lift weights to continue her career in it,” her mother said. “Powerlifting is a unique sport and takes a lot of time and dedication to get where you need to be. We plan to do another meet over the summer and break another state record.”
Her first meet surprised Smith.
“I really enjoyed it,” Smith said. “The people were all very nice.”
Of course, Smith doesn’t spend all her time in the gym. She is currently on the dance team and is possibly thinking about soccer in the spring.
“If it doesn’t interfere with her powerlifting,” her mother added.
Right now Smith is just enjoying her new sport.
“I want to see how far I can go,” Smith said.
