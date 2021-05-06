Meigs County tennis had a good day at the District 5-AA Small District Tournament on Wednesday while McMinn Central had a few good individual performances.
Meigs had one player win a singles title and the Tigers have a chance to win two doubles titles on Thursday.
“I’m happy to get as far as we have so far,” Meigs Coach Danny Wilson said. “Hopefully we do as well tomorrow.”
Alex Schaumburg won the singles title over teammate Noah Powers. Meigs also has Emily Henry in the girls’ singles and a girls’ doubles team, Ansley Wade and Jaci Powell, in the finals as well.
The tournament, held at Ingleside Park, concludes on Thursday starting at 11 a.m.
In the girls’ singles, Central’s Molly King blanked her opponent 8-0, but then fell 3-2 to Henry in girls’ singles semifinals. Henry will face Central’s Liberty Meadows in the finals on Thursday.
In the girls’ doubles, Wade and Powell won 6-0, 6-1 over a team from Loudon. They will face a team from Loudon in the girls’ doubles finals. That team defeated Meigs’ Ashley Rayl and Macey Bunch 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.
On the boys’ side, Devin Starr and Ethan Hill will play in the boys’ doubles on Thursday.
