BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Tennessee Wesleyan's basketball teams took a pair of losses on Saturday at Montreat in AAC play.
The women's team lost 79-75 afteer trailing by 10 points early in the fourth quarter. The Lady Bulldogs (14-5, 13-4 AAC) shot 32.3% from the floor to Montreat's 52.5% and were out-rebounded 38-31. Jacelyn Stone led TWU with 22 points, with Cambree Mayo adding 13, Madison McClurg 12 and Jordan Wright 10.
The TWU men lost 90-88, a rally from eight points down in the last five minutes falling short. Montreat amassed a 43-33 advantage on the boards. Ty Patterson led the Bulldogs (14-7, 11-5) with 27 points, and Bryant Bernard scored 16, Jonathan Webb 15 and Ray Tyler 11.
Both Wesleyan basketball teams return home Tuesday to host Reinhardt in James L. Robb Gymnasium. The women's game tips off at 5:30 p.m. and the men's game at 7:30.
