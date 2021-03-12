Tennessee Wildlife Federation, one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to conserving Tennessee’s wildlife and natural resources, invites parents and youth to learn how to hunt turkey.
First-time or novice hunters can sign up at tnwf.org/youth. The hunt will take place near Decatur from March 26 at 5:30 p.m. to March 28 at noon.
The Federation’s Hunting and Fishing Academy program provides engaging, hands-on instruction in the art of being an outdoorsman through multi-day, immersive experiences.
For hunters, this includes practical sessions about reading the land and understanding the species to pick the best location, how to create a blind, what to consider to ensure ethical harvesting, safely field dressing the harvest, recipes and more.
Participants are mentored by local guides and volunteer Hunt Masters, who are highly-trained, sportsmen and women along with Federation staff.
Participants will leave the experience with all of the basic skills and knowledge needed to go again on their own.
The cost to attend a Hunting and Fishing Academy experience depends on the duration and covers all of the equipment you will need, meals, and lodging. Scholarships are available for participants who wish to attend an Academy experience but are unable to pay the full amount.
Learn more about Hunting and Fishing Academy and other opportunities at tnwf.org/academy.
