CLEVELAND — McMinn Central already stunned Class 4A powerhouse Bradley Central once this season, but the Chargerettes’ bid for an even more shocking season sweep of the Bearettes got off to a start too rocky to overcome.
But not for lack of trying. After a 24-9 deficit at the end of the first quarter, Central had climbed back within five points entering the fourth before its rally fell short in a 59-50 defeat Friday at Jim Smiddy Arena.
The Chargerettes (20-6), ranked No. 6 in Class 2A in the latest Associated Press state poll, settled for a split with Bradley and had their 10-game winning streak come to an end.
“We made some mistakes, but I’m happy with our effort,” said Chargerettes head coach Johnny Morgan. “And we played a good high school ball game, just like the other one was. And like I said, I don’t believe we will play anybody better than that, no matter if we make it to the state finals. I don’t think anybody will be better than that that we play.”
Central is still the only team that has beaten the Bearettes (26-1), No. 3 in 4A, this season. But the Chargerettes shot 3-17 from the floor in the first quarter and fell behind as much as 30-11 early in the second quarter.
But with Karina Bystry scoring eight of her game-high 19 points in the second quarter, including a 6-7 free throw performance that period, Central got as close as 11 points before heading into halftime down 37-23.
And the Chargerettes kept that momentum going with a 17-8 third quarter, in which it held Bradley to 3-13 field goal shooting. A putback from Molly Masingale (16 points) with 4:35 left in the period brought Central within single digits, 39-30, and Maddox Mayfield scored nine of her 15 points in the third quarter, including a 3-pointer, to help the Chargerettes close within 45-40 heading to the fourth.
“We fought the whole time, but they just got us in a hurry in the first half, I felt like,” Morgan said. “We were in a hurry, and when we come down and set up sometimes we were impatient. But we’ve kind of been impatient all year, and as long as we’ll fight and learn from it, and as long as we learn to be a little bit more patient on the offensive end, we’re a pretty good defensive team. And we’re a pretty good offensive team when we get out and run with it, and then when we have to set up, be patient. And when I mean patient, once we get to that halfcourt, let’s make sure we don’t make one pass and then shoot it.”
But Bradley started the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run, increasing its lead back to 52-40. Central trailed as much as 14 points in the final period but got the margin back to single digits late.
Central committed 19 turnovers for the game while forcing 14 from the Bearettes.
“Getting it down to five there, when it got down to about the last four or five minutes, they’re very deliberate and holding the ball on us a little bit there, I think we were tired,” Morgan said. “I think we finally got gassed. And we played hard for 32 minutes. That’s the big thing.”
The Chargerettes played one more regular-season game 5:30 p.m. Monday at Knoxville Webb, who was ranked No. 4 in Division II-AA. Central then begins postseason play as the No. 1 seed in the District 3-2A tournament semifinal 6 p.m. Thursday at home against Monday’s winner between No. 4 Tellico Plains and No. 5 Loudon.
BEARS 64, CHARGERS 48: The game was out of reach by halftime for Central’s boys, but head coach Daniel Curtis had to be encouraged by the Chargers’ second-half defensive effort with the postseason looming.
Central (9-18) was down 41-16 at the intermission but limited the Bears, ranked No. 10 in Class 4A in the latest state poll, to 23 points after halftime. The Chargers used an 18-8 third quarter to get within 49-34 entering the final period.
Gabe Masingale finished with a game-high 20 points for Central, and McCain Baker tallied 13 points.
“We went from a man to a zone and I didn’t think we could guard them like we did in the second half,” Curtis said. “I had to apologize to them because they guarded them. We gave up, what, only 23 in the second half? That’s just kudos to our defense. They (Bradley) may have let off the gas, but I don’t know why you would. But kudos to our guys for playing hard and sticking it out. They punched us in the mouth and we didn’t back down, so I’m proud of us.
“And going into the tournament, we needed a second half like that and to show them, hey, we can win this league, we can win this tournament, and if we can guard like that, no doubt in my mind we can take care of business.”
Central never led but was down just 11-10 before Bradley (18-5) ended the first quarter on a 7-0 run, including a Caiden Botts 3-pointer at the horn. The Bears then put up a 23-6 second quarter, in which the Chargers’ lone field goal out of nine attempts was a Will Cooper hoop and harm for a three-point play.
“I knew we were having a hard time scoring the ball. But they were making a lot of shots,” Curtis said. “And I don’t know, they’re tough. In the second half, we dug in defensively and we changed it up.”
Central now looks ahead to the District 3-2A play-in game as the No. 5 seed for the tournament. The Chargers tip off 7 p.m. Tuesday at No. 4 seed Loudon.
