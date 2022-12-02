Reese Frazier was not even a part of the two tough losses McMinn County suffered against Walker Valley in last year’s postseason, but his new teammates certainly made sure he was aware of them.
“Oh, that’s all I heard about, man,” said Frazier, a sophomore who joined the Cherokees after transferring from Baylor. “These guys, these guys are great. I hear about it. I watched all four games from last year, and just watching them play, I thought, anyone who ends a season is a guy who I want to go after, especially when it’s my new team.”
And when the Cherokees needed a spark after falling behind 10 points late in the third quarter against the Mustangs, it was Frazier lighting it, beginning with a 3-pointer from about 30 feet away at the horn.
“At first I thought, this was kind of too far,” Frazier said. “I’m not used to shooting shots like that, ever. That’s more of a Tucker Monroe thing. And I just shot it and saw it go in. I knew going into the break that would bring more momentum the next quarter. So I was ready to go right after I made it.”
It carried over into a fourth-quarter performance that included nine of his game-high 21 points off the bench and five steals, as Frazier keyed the Cherokees’ 20-8 final period on the way to a 60-55 victory over Walker Valley on Friday to begin District 5-4A play at McMinn County High School.
“Just wanting to win. Walker Valley is a great team, and these rivalry games are so much fun, as you can see,” Frazier said. “The energy is incredible, so that’s really what fuels me. But that 3-pointer started it all, and I got a couple steals, and it all just kicked off from there. And I knew as soon as I got that second steal, threw it off the guy out of bounds, I knew it was go-time.”
McMinn (4-3, 1-0 District 5-4A) won its fourth straight game after an 0-3 start and got a small measure of revenge against the Mustangs, who had ended the Tribe’s run in the Region 3-4A semifinals last year and had also deal them a loss in the district tournament.
But after letting a 25-21 halftime lead slip away, the Cherokees were in danger of letting what happened against Walker Valley in last year’s region semifinals repeat itself, as they fell behind 47-37 with the Mustangs (5-2, 0-1) scoring on five straight possessions late in the third quarter.
Frazier’s long buzzer-beating three turned momentum back in McMinn’s favor. Frazier started the fourth with another two, and Hayden Smith, Davion Evans, Landon Shirk and Tucker Monroe all followed with buckets to close the gap. Smith’s layup off an Evans assist with about four minutes left put the Cherokees back ahead to stay, 52-51.
Caden Hester took a charge on Walker Valley’s Cash Coates with 2:19 left and McMinn ahead 53-51. Monroe made one free throw of a 1-and-1 but missed the second, but Frazier leaped near the rim for the offensive rebound and putback that put the Cherokees up by two scores, 56-51, with two minutes remaining.
“That shows growth in our team and our maturity level,” said Tribe head coach Randy Casey. “We weren’t shooting the ball well, and their defense had a lot to do with that. They guarded us, and that was good for us. But our guys decided, hey, we’re not losing our first district game here at home, especially, we’re not going to lose. And the guys in the huddle, we’re all saying, ‘come on, let’s go.’ And they did and they responded the right way, and everybody’s dialed in, and I’m very proud of my guys.”
Frazier’s last steal came after the Cherokees committed a dead-ball turnover, intercepting the Mustangs’ ensuing inbounds pass and finishing at the rim to give McMinn a 58-52 lead.
Tayvon Barber sank a 3-pointer for Walker Valley with 22 seconds left to cut McMinn’s lead to 58-55, but Frazier put the finishing touches on the Tribe’s victory with two free throws at 18 seconds remaining.
“He (Frazier) comes off the bench for us, and he’s perfectly suited for that right role right now because he gives us so much energy when he comes in,” Casey said. “A lot of teams, when their sixth man comes in, it’s a downgrade. For us, our energy level, it goes even higher. And he is relishing right now what we’re doing, and he’s a finisher.
“And you see when the money is on the line, he’s in the basketball game, and he has to be because he is one of our best players, among a whole bunch of our best players. And he does a great job, he fits what we do, and our guys love him and he loves our guys. So it’s been a match made in heaven for us.”
Monroe finished with 15 points, 10 of those in the first half, and Smith scored 10 points while pulling five rebounds. Hobert Brabson led Walker Valley with 20 points, with Barber scoring 13.
The Cherokees are back in action Monday at Sequoyah in non-district play, then come back home Tuesday to host William Blount in another non-district game. Both games begin at roughly 7:30 p.m., after the conclusion of the girls’ game each night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.