Battle as it did, one too many defensive breakdowns proved too much for McMinn County to overcome in what was always going to be a difficult opener.
Farragut punished those mistakes on the way to a five-goal first half and held on to deal the Lady Cherokees a 6-4 loss to begin their soccer season Tuesday at the McMinn County Soccer Complex.
While the Lady Tribe (0-1) was returning seven starters from its TSSAA Class AAA state tournament team from last year, the graduation losses were felt the hardest on the back line, which lost two of those seniors.
Moreover, McMinn had the disadvantage of having its previously scheduled season opener last week against Oak Ridge rained out.
Meanwhile, the Lady Admirals (2-0) were coming in off an impressive 2-0 win over Girls Preparatory School, which was the Division II, Class AA state runner-up last year.
“We showed that we got a lot to learn, but that’s OK,” said McMinn coach Jordan Jacob, beginning his fourth season. “We’re doing things a little bit different and it’s a little bit of a learning curve, and we’ve got some new players coming in that haven’t played as many minutes in years past. So we’ve just got to find our cohesion together. And we had two scrimmages and unfortunately missed a regular-season game last week, so to open up against a great Farragut team, it was going to be a test from the start.”
Madilyn Stark struck in the sixth and seventh minutes for the Lady Admirals, with the first of those goals set up by a McMinn defender letting a loose ball slip past her.
But down 2-0, the Lady Cherokees responded in the eighth minute, as Allison Hansford took a well-placed through ball from Kendall Heath, broke away up the middle of the field and got McMinn on the scoreboard.
Four minutes later, sophomore Lexi Lawson drew a foul in Farragut’s 18-yard box and lined the ensuing penalty kick into the net to knot the score at 2-2.
But the Lady Admirals retook the lead two minutes before the 20-minute heat break, with Lauren Leslie lasering in a goal to punish a Lady Tribe defender for whiffing a clearing kick attempt. Another goal from reserve Brittany Crafton extended Farragut’s new lead to 4-2.
But Hansford answered again, taking another through ball, this time from Addie Smith, and slotting another goal past the keeper to get the Lady Tribe back within 4-3. But Crafton struck again for Farragut with three minutes left before halftime, shaking a McMinn defender and rolling her second score into the bottom left corner.
But McMinn didn’t go away after halftime down 5-3, as Hansford’s shot five minutes into the second half got deflected by the Farragut keeper, but Lawson cleaned up the initial save from the back post, scoring her second goal of the match and again bringing the Lady Tribe within a goal, 5-4.
“If we score four, hopefully we’re winning more games,” Jacob said. “But credit Allison, phenomenal job with her work rate up front. Lexi coming in also doing a good job and Kylee (Hockman). Really just everybody. We took our chances, we got in front of goal, we scored many chances that maybe me missed throughout the preseason.”
But unfortunately for the Lady Cherokees, an own-goal on a corner kick with 29 minutes left restored Farragut’s lead to two goals with 29 minutes, where it remained the rest of the match.
“I think they responded really well because I really feel like early on, especially as the game was going, we easily could’ve given up a lot early on, so credit to that back line and our goalkeeper Bella (Hooper) for making sure she’s talking,” Jacob said.
Shots on goal were even at 13-13 for the game, and McMinn actually finished with a 22-17 overall shot advantage. The Lady Cherokees produced a few more threats down 6-4 in the second half, and after a rough first half, McMinn’s defense prevented any more goals from Farragut players. Hooper finished with seven saves for the Lady Tribe.
“I think a little bit of tiredness on both sides maybe played into the lack of scoring in the second half,” Jacob said. “We kept getting within one goal several times or even tied it up, and then I feel like some of our own mistakes led us to going back down. So I think those are things we can definitely take care of, and we can take care of our own mistakes. I think we can sort that out.”
McMinn is back in action this weekend with two games in the Smoky Mountain Cup in Gatlinburg against two teams from Kentucky. The Lady Cherokees play Cooper at 6:10 p.m. Saturday, then West Jessamine 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
The Lady Tribe then begins District 5-AAA play 7 p.m. Tuesday at Rhea County.
