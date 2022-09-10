SIGNAL MOUNTAIN – A Meigs County team that has struggled to close out football games held on this time, even if it made the task more difficult than it needed to be.
Two lost fumbles from the Tigers in the second half led to two of Signal Mountain’s three touchdowns, the last of those coming with 49 seconds left in the game. Cash Keene’s eight-yard pass to Blake Wolfard in the end zone, followed by the ensuing two-point conversion, cut Meigs’ once seemingly safe lead to 28-23.
Only once Ethan Meadows secured the ensuing onside kick could the Tigers breathe easy, and their victory Friday at Signal Mountain High School evened their record at 2-2 and ended a two-game skid.
“We made it tough on ourselves. At least we went and got the football (at the end),” said Tigers head coach Jason Fitzgerald. “A win’s a win. We ain’t won too many over the years not to be happy with a win. We come on the road, a win’s a win. We could have put them away, and should’ve put them away right there. We had a couple of turnovers, a couple of holding calls.”
Meigs had come into Friday holding a losing record for the first time since the 2015 season, with its two losses both having come after blown fourth-quarter leads.
“We talk about getting the ball rolling downhill, and getting a win is really critical right there,” Fitzgerald said. “And you’ve got to finish, and we finished this time. We’ve been ahead in the fourth quarter last two games and we didn’t finish, so I’m proud of them.”
One thing the Tigers did quite well was run the ball. Meigs’ ground attack rolled up 354 yards on 62 rushing plays for the game.
Signal Mountain (1-3) scored the game’s first three points on a 27-yard field goal with 2:45 left in the first quarter, but the Tigers responded with a 12-play, 80-yard march that lasted almost five and a half minutes and ended in Ty Kraskouskas’ first of two touchdown runs. Tuff Ricker started the drive with a 34-yard run on a toss sweep. A Payton Armour one-handed catch of a Meadows pass on third-and-14 kept the possession alive and advanced the Tigers to the Eagles’ 28-yard line.
Kraskouskas, who led the Tigers with 128 rushing yards on 24 carries, found the end zone from a yard out with 9:16 left in the second quarter, with Riley Edwards running in two points on a fake extra point kick to put Meigs ahead 8-3.
“But we just decided this week we were going to run it down somebody’s throat, which we did a dang good job of, and isolate our receivers outside, and it worked well,” Fitzgerald said.
Eli Malone then provided a spark on defense less than a minute later, coming on a blitz to sack and strip Keene for a fumble that Joe Gunner Grant picked up and ran to paydirt for another Tiger touchdown. Meadows’ two-point run made the score 16-3.
Meadows later juked a Signal Mountain defender and raced 32 yards on the quarterback keeper for the Tigers’ third touchdown of the second quarter, giving them a 22-3 lead 21 seconds before halftime.
Signal Mountain gained just 78 yards of total offense in the first half. But after the Tigers’ defense forced a punt to start the second half, it was up to the Eagles’ defense to provide a spark. Signal Mountain forced a fumble from Bryson Hiefnar, which Forrest Payne scooped up and returned 47 yards for his team’s first touchdown.
With its lead cut to 22-9, Meigs answered with a 10-play, 80-yard drive that Kraskouskas powered with runs of 17 and 14 yards before finding the end zone for the second time from four yards out. The two-point conversion attempt failed, but the Tigers restored their margin to 28-9 with 2:19 left in the third quarter.
“I thought we did a good job. We held them to under 100 yards of offense in the first half,” Fitzgerald said. “And sometimes when you get a lead and you let up a little bit, we had a lead and they score a touchdown on the fumble return.”
But Signal Mountain’s offense woke up the next possession, with Keene finding Chris Kennedy for a 41-yard gain on the first snap. A sideline penalty on the Tigers after that play advanced the Eagles to the 12-yard line, where Keene found Blake Wolfard for his first of two touchdown catches and brought Signal Mountain back within 28-15.
Meigs’ next drive advanced as far as the Eagles’ 23 before stalling due to a chop block penalty and resulting in a turnover on downs. The Tigers stopped Signal Mountain’s next possession after one first down, then were on the march again, seemingly poised to put the game away with another time-consuming ground-heavy march.
But the Eagles made Hiefnar cough up the ball for the second time and pounced on the fumble for the turnover with 3:03 left. Keene completed eight passes on Signal Mountain’s ensuing 75-yard drive in its two-minute offense, the last for the touchdown that suddenly made the Tigers nervous for the final minute.
Meigs returns home to Jewell Field for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday, Sept. 16, against Tellico Plains to resume Region 3-2A play.
