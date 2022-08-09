McMinn County JV team joins Polk County jamboree From staff reports Aug 9, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save McMinn County's junior varsity football team is joining the jamboree Friday at Polk County High School.The JV Cherokees will play the first game of the jamboree against Tellico Plains at 6 p.m., replacing Lenoir City as Tellico's opponent.Advance tickets for the jamboree will be available at the Cherokees' home scrimmage Thursday against Red Bank for $5 each. McMinn keeps 100% of the proceeds it gets from advance ticket sales.Tickets at the gate are $7, with proceeds from those split among all participating schools. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jamboree Junior Varsity Football Team Sport Finance Advance Ticket Mcminn County Polk County High School Tellico Plains Jv Cherokees Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Jewell defeats James for Meigs mayor in Thursday general election Guy wins contested race, Tuggle top vote-getter in McMinn elections Tennessee begins Pandemic EBT distribution McMinn County School Board sees turnover in August election Chargers shut out York Institute in last scrimmage Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
